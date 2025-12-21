Pennsylvania couple loses $1.3 million in Social Security scam

LANCASTER COUNTY, Pa. — A Pennsylvania couple was tricked out of more than $1 million by scammers posing as a representative from the Social Security Administration.

NBC News affiliate WGAL reports the scammers told a Lancaster couple that one of their Social Security numbers had been compromised and they needed to pay to get a new one.

The couple then pulled out all their retirement savings, as instructed by the scammer, and purchased gold, which they gave to the scammer. Pennsylvania State Police said the gold was valued at $1.3 million.

Click here to learn more about how to spot common Social Security scams.

