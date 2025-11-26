From focusing on a heart-healthy diet to increasing vitamin D and calcium intake, and staying well-hydrated, these are all crucial habits that promote healthy eating for menopause.

Conversely, you should cut down on sugar, salt, and saturated fats. Minimizing consumption of alcohol, caffeine, and spicy foods can also help.

Understanding the basics, dos, and don'ts of an optimal menopause diet is crucial, as it can help counter unpleasant symptoms. As explained by an article published in the National Library of Medicine, 75% to 80% of women experience them. A considerable percentage even deals with severe symptoms: 20% to 30%.

If you know which foods to eat during menopause, which ones to avoid, and other diet-related habits to adopt (and kick), you're more likely to manage the symptoms that can manifest in this stage of every woman's life.

What Not to Eat When Menopausal?

Nutritional needs in menopause change due to the many hormone-related shifts that occur during this period. Some of these changes include:

Decline in estrogen levels

Slower metabolism

Increased risk of weight gain, particularly in the abdominal area

Accelerated bone loss, which could heighten one's risk of osteoporosis

Given those changes, it's crucial to watch what you eat during menopause (or perimenopause) and avoid foods that can adversely affect the above factors.

Sugary Options

Examples of sugary foods and drinks are:

Soda

Traditional baked goods (e.g., cakes, pies, and cookies)

Energy drinks

Ice cream

Candy

Such foods and beverages can cause high blood sugar levels and increased abdominal fat. Their effects worsen in menopause because during this natural phase of a woman's life, the body produces less estrogen.

Estrogen is a hormone responsible for blood sugar regulation. Having less of this in one's system can therefore lead to excess fat storage.

Salty Foods

As the Endocrine Society explains, sodium or salt has heart-stimulating effects and can increase blood pressure levels. It also notes that during a menopausal hot flash, the heart can speed up by 8 to 16 beats per minute. Such heart palpitations can be highly unpleasant.

Spicy Foods

Since spicy foods can raise body temperature, having too much of them during menopause can trigger or exacerbate hot flashes. They can also irritate the stomach and cause other symptoms like heartburn and headaches.

Fatty Foods

According to the American Heart Association, the thickening, stiffening, and vulnerability of arteries to disease accelerate during menopause.

Fatty foods (specifically saturated fats) can make things worse, as they raise bad cholesterol (low-density lipoprotein or LDL) levels. LDL is "bad" since it contributes to atherosclerosis, which refers to plaque buildup in the arteries.

Atherosclerosis can lead to blockages in the arteries, increasing one's risk of strokes and heart attacks.

Which Vitamin Is Best for Menopause?

There are nutrients you likely need more of during menopause, a change that occurs as a result of hormonal shifts. Some of the most crucial ones, which the best supplements for menopause often contain, include:

Calcium

Vitamin D

B vitamins

Magnesium

What Are the Most Crucial Dos of Healthy Eating for Menopause?

One of the most crucial dos of healthy eating for menopause is adopting a diet for optimal heart health. It consists of:

Lean proteins from chicken, fish, beans, nuts, seeds, and lentils

Fresh fruits and vegetables that are rich in vitamins, minerals, and fiber

Whole grains, such as brown rice, quinoa, oatmeal, barley, and whole-wheat products

Low-fat dairy and low-sodium cheese products

Healthy fats and oils (monounsaturated and polyunsaturated options like olive and avocado oils)

Just as vital is to stay hydrated, as this can help manage symptoms of menopause, including hot flashes and brain fog. Having enough fluids in your system (ideally, plain water) can also promote hormonal balance and support joint and skin health.

Increasing intake of vitamin D and calcium can also be helpful, even necessary, if you have low levels of these nutrients.

If you're unsure, consider reaching out to a dietitian and nutritionist. They can help you with nutrition education and develop a personalized meal plan tailored to your specific needs, as explained by the website of JM Nutrition. They may also recommend healthy, dietary, and lifestyle changes for menopause.

What Eating Habits Should You Avoid During Menopause?

In addition to avoiding excessive intake of sugar, salt, and saturated fats, it's also best not to drink alcoholic and caffeinated beverages too often and too much. They can trigger hot flashes and night sweats or, at the very least, make them worse.

Don't favor highly processed foods and refined carbohydrates, either. Consuming too much white pasta, white bread, and chips can all make your blood sugar spike. When this happens, it can have adverse effects on your body's ability to regulate insulin.

There are also inflammatory foods you should avoid or limit consumption of. From high-fructose corn syrup to foods with artificial coloring and flavoring, these can contribute to or exacerbate inflammation.

Frequently Asked Questions

At What Age Does Menopause Occur?

According to the National Institute on Aging, most women transition to the menopausal stage when they're between 45 and 55 years old. In the U.S., the average menopausal age is 52.

Will You Automatically Gain Weight During Menopause?

No, not everyone who reaches the menopausal stage automatically gains weight. However, it's a common occurrence, given that this phase of life causes hormonal changes and contributes to a slowed metabolism.

Can You Prevent or Reverse Weight Gain During Menopause?

There's no magic trick to preventing or reversing weight gain during menopause. Still, there are several strategies you can take to minimize your risk, such as moving more while watching what you eat and controlling your portions.

It's even more crucial to get more exercise if you have a sweet tooth. While it's better to minimize your intake of sweets, you can still have them in moderation, but you'd have to increase your physical activity to burn the sugars off.

Eat Healthily During and After Menopause

With so many dos and don'ts, healthy eating for menopause may seem restrictive, but it doesn't have to be. As long as you focus on a heart-healthy diet, increase calcium and vitamin D intake, and stay hydrated, you can enjoy your favorite snacks or treats occasionally and in moderation.

Find more health and lifestyle guides or the latest news by exploring the rest of our site.

This article was prepared by an independent contributor and helps us continue to deliver quality news and information.