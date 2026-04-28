PITTSBURGH — A person was injured in a crash that happened on Route 51 in Pittsburgh.

Pittsburgh Bureau of EMS said crews were called to the intersection of Saw Mill Run Blvd. and Edgebrook Avenue in Brookline at 6 p.m. on Tuesday.

First responders found two vehicles involved in the crash, with one of them overturned.

Rescue crews used tools to remove the overturned vehicle’s roof and extricate the person inside. That person was taken to a hospital in stable condition.

No other injuries were reported.

Person injured in rollover crash on Route 51 in Pittsburgh A person was injured in a crash that happened on Route 51 in Pittsburgh. (Pittsburgh Bureau of EMS/Pittsburgh Bureau of EMS)

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