If you see elevated liver enzymes after taking routine blood work, then your liver may be experiencing stress, inflammation, or something else. It's crucial to get to the bottom of these numbers so that you can get treatment for a potential issue.

Sometimes, elevated numbers are temporary. Other times, they're the symptom of a deeper health problem that needs to be taken care of. A liver function test can give you an accurate measurement of both enzymes and proteins within the organ.

The more you know about your blood test results, the better you can come up with a relevant treatment plan.

What Do Elevated Liver Enzyme Levels Really Mean?

The reason doctors measure patients' liver enzyme levels is that these enzymes can leak into the bloodstream. It's a sign that the organ is either irritated or suffering from damage.

Don't worry, though, because seeing higher levels on your results doesn't always mean that there's a major disease you need to treat. Rather, it could just mean that your liver is experiencing extra stress for one reason or another.

The staple enzymes that a standard liver function test measures include the following:

AST (Aspartate Aminotransferase)

ALT (Alanine Aminotransferase)

ALP (Alkaline Phosphatase)

GGT (Gamma-Glutamyl Transferase)

AST and ALT receive the most attention because they tend to be directly related to liver cell injury or inflammation. ALT is found almost exclusively in the liver, which is why it's a more precise sign of liver problems. AST is less precise because it can also come from muscles and other tissues.

By understanding AST and ALT ratios, you'll have a clearer idea of what might be going on inside your body. For instance, an AST level that's much higher than ALT can sometimes point toward alcohol-related liver stress. Metabolic conditions, such as fatty liver disease, tend to create ALT levels that rise higher than AST levels.

Looking at the larger picture is a better way to figure out exactly what's happening. That's why doctors will usually take a look at blood test results over the course of several weeks or months. A single spike in your liver enzyme levels is not usually a cause for concern, but multiple spikes over time suggest the need for further research and other tests.

What Causes Elevated Liver Enzymes on Blood Tests?

There's no one-size-fits-all answer for why you're seeing a higher level of liver enzymes on your blood work. It's worth emphasizing that all kinds of factors can contribute to such results, including the following:

Your lifestyle habits

Any medications you may take

Temporary illnesses you've endured

Still, one of the most common causes of higher levels is non-alcoholic fatty liver disease. When the liver stores an extra amount of fat, it can lead to inflammation, which then causes an abnormal level of liver enzymes in a person's blood.

Those who have this disease tend also to have the following:

High cholesterol

Insulin resistance

Obesity

If you drink alcohol, then that can also be a factor, because it can raise your liver enzymes, especially if a person drinks regularly or excessively. Alcohol puts more strain on the liver's cells, an irritation that leads to more of them being released into the bloodstream.

One of the first things your doctor will ask you about is whether you're taking any medication or supplements. Both of these can affect a liver function test on a temporary basis. Specific examples include the following:

Pain relievers

Antibiotics

Cholesterol medications

Herbal products

In this case, the levels are higher because your body is trying to process whatever medication or supplement you've taken.

Viral infections, although usually temporary, can still cause major elevations in your blood work results. Severe infections can even cause serious signs of liver damage, such as stomach discomfort, fatigue, and even yellowing skin and eyes.

You may be surprised that something as simple as an intense workout can affect your liver enzyme readings. If you like to lift weights, for instance, then you may see mold elevations in your results because, as mentioned, AST can come from muscle tissue as well as your liver.

What Can You Do To Support Liver Health?

The best medicine is prevention. If you can stay on top of your liver's health, then you may not notice these levels on your blood work again.

The best liver health tips involve following a healthy diet. Some staples you shouldn't neglect include the following:

Fresh vegetables

Whole grains

Lean and clean proteins

Such foods can reduce both inflammation and metabolic stress on your liver.

It's also a good idea to either quit drinking alcohol altogether or to limit your intake. Working out on a regular basis is yet another way you can support long-term liver health.

Frequently Asked Questions

What Is Considered a Normal Liver Enzyme Level?

While the exact range will depend on the lab you visit, your ALT levels should be somewhere between 7 and 58 units per liter. AST levels often fall somewhere between 10 and 40 units per liter, give or take.

If you're unsure about what your levels mean, you should discuss the blood test results with your doctor. They'll also take other factors into consideration, such as your age, medical history, and general health, because a single number can only tell you so much.

Can Elevated Liver Enzymes Return to Normal?

Yes, in many cases, your enzyme level can return to normal if you treat the underlying cause. Still, more serious liver damage may take a long time to return to normal.

You Should Keep an Eye on Elevated Liver Enzymes

While elevated liver enzymes aren't always a sign of a serious problem, it's still crucial to ensure that the level is a temporary occurrence rather than a regular one. Your doctor will likely ask you to take another test in the near future to ensure that's the case.

