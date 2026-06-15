More than 37K power outages reported in Pittsburgh region following severe storms

Thousands of customers are without power across the Pittsburgh region following severe storms Sunday.

Duquesne Light Co. reports more than 18,000 outages as of 8 p.m. More than 6,000 of those are in the 15108 zip code.

Click here to view DLC’s outage map.

Meanwhile, West Penn Power reports more than 19,000 outages. About 6,000 of those are in Allegheny County, while another 5,000 are in Washington County.

Click here to view West Penn Power’s outage map.

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