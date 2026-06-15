Shooting in Turtle Creek leaves teen in critical condition

TURTLE CREEK, Pa. — The Allegheny County Police Department is investigating a shooting in Turtle Creek on Sunday.

At 5:38 p.m., 911 was notified of a male teen who’d been shot in the 400 block of James Street.

First responders arrived and confirmed that he’d been shot. Medics took him to an area hospital in critical condition.

Anyone with information is asked to call the County Police Tip Line 1-833-ALL-TIPS. Callers can remain anonymous.

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