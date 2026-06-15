Cleanup underway after severe storms pummel Western Pennsylvania communities

Cleanup efforts are underway in several Western Pennsylvania communities after strong thunderstorms brought heavy rain and powerful wind gusts that toppled trees and damaged property.

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In Ambridge, John Kassell, a resident of 18 years, said the storm happened quickly while he was inside his apartment with his wife and mother-in-law.

“Standing in the window on the second floor, watching the trees sway, and all of a sudden, a big gust of wind came by and up with the wind, and down it came,” Kassell said.

The strong winds knocked down trees on his street, sending branches and debris across the area and onto a nearby roof.

Kassell described the experience as “a little scary.”

Outside Prospect, volunteer firefighters closed part of East Portersville Road after a tree fell onto power lines, blocking the roadway.

Crews worked to clear the scene and restore access.

In nearby Clay Township, road crews and emergency responders used chainsaws to remove downed trees from Euclid Road near Muddy Creek Road.

Portions of the roadway were temporarily impassable because of storm debris.

Back in Beaver County, Kassell said he plans to work with his insurance company to address any damage caused by the storm.

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