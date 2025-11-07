If you've always wanted to see animal migrations, some that you should include in your wildlife travel experiences are those involving wildebeest, monarch butterflies, and salmon. Humpback whales navigating between their breeding and feeding grounds are also among the world's greatest migrations.

Witnessing the best animal migrations can be an incredible experience, given the momentous, dramatic, and sheer scale of the animals in movement.

In the words of the United States Geological Survey (USGS), "some migrations happen on a grand scale;" thousands of species of winged animals, for instance, take flight. Millions of outdoor enthusiasts, on the other hand, are lucky enough to witness them.

Be one of those fortunate humans and experience epic wildlife spectacles by catching one (or all) of these migrations.

What Is the Most Famous Animal Migration?

There are several (as "fame" can be subjective), but the Great Migration, which primarily takes place in Africa's Serengeti-Mara ecosystem, is undoubtedly one of the most famous and dramatic. There's also the North American monarch butterfly migration, the salmon run, and the humpback whale migration.

The Great Migration

The Great Migration refers to Kenya's Maasai Mara National Reserve and Tanzania's Serengeti National Park wildebeest migration. Over a million to two million wildebeest, also known as "gnu," a massive African antelope species, and hundreds of thousands of gazelles and zebras take part in this circular journey.

Contrary to popular belief, the Great Migration isn't a once-a-year occurrence. It's a continuous event that happens throughout the year. However, there are several parts of the journey considered the most "momentous" and dramatic, including:

The calving season

The Grumeti River crossing

The Mara River crossing

The herds migrate to the north as they literally search for greener pastures. They then make their way back to the south in the latter months of the year.

More rain falls in the southern Serengeti from October to December, which allows new grass to grow and sustain the animals.

The North American Monarch Butterfly Migration

Another of the most captivating animal migrations is that of the Danaus plexippus, also known as the monarch butterfly.

With their vibrant orange and black wings dotted with white, they're already among the prettiest animals. Imagine if you were to see hundreds of them in one go.

The good news is that you can.

The U.S. Fish & Wildlife Service (FWS) has created a list of the top nature travel destinations to go and see the majestic monarchs during migration. Catch the beautiful pollinators as they travel thousands of miles from Canada to Mexico on one (or more) of these "super stops":

Florida

Virginia

Texas

Kansas

Iowa

The Salmon Run

The salmon run is the "last" stretch of the salmon's migration activity, which involves swimming up the river to return home (their place of birth). Once they're back in the river, they then give birth to their offspring.

The "run" refers to the incredible feat the fish has to endure, as they must swim and leap hundreds of miles against the rivers' and waterfalls' currents and rapids. They also need to survive the trip, because along their journey, many predators await (from bears to eagles, killer whales, and seals).

The Humpback Whale Migration

The humpback whale migration is another spectacle you should witness even just once, as it's a mixture of both jaw-dropping acrobatics and hauntingly beautiful and complex songs.

The journey itself is impressive. The warm-blooded mammals cover thousands of miles as they migrate from cold feeding grounds to warmer breeding waters.

What Is the Largest Animal Migration in the World?

According to African Parks, the largest land mammal migration is the Great Nile Migration, involving about six million antelopes. The momentous event takes place in South Sudan's Boma Badingilo Jonglei Landscape and Ethiopia's Gambella National Park.

Like the wildebeest migration in Tanzania and Kenya, the Great Nile Migration also happens year-round.

The northward movement occurs in January to March, while you can catch the dramatic river crossings from April to June. The "dispersal" phase takes place in Ethiopia between July and September, while the rest of the year sees the southward movement.

What Are the World's Longest Animal Migrations?

The Department of Alaska Fish & Game says that Arctic terns have the longest overall and flight migrations out of all Alaskan animals. They travel an average of 25,000 miles round-trip, but the longest ever recorded for a single bird was nearly 60,000 miles. It also notes the following animals as contenders:

Longest land migration: The caribou, traveling around 2,000 miles each year

Longest oceanic migration: The gray whale, traveling 10,000 to 14,000 miles round-trip

Longest freshwater migration: The Chinook salmon, traveling over 2,000 miles one-way

Frequently Asked Questions

Why Do Animals Migrate?

Animals migrate from one area of habitation to another in search of food, better, safer living conditions, or because of reproductive needs.

Kenya's and Tanzania's wildebeest, gazelles, and zebras, for instance, move to follow the rain and grass growth and give birth to their offspring. The shorter grass in the southern Serengeti area also allows them to keep themselves and their babies safe from predators.

Salmon, on the other hand, primarily migrate due to reproduction ("spawning").

How Does Animal Migration Differ From Emigration?

Migration and emigration are both types of animal movement. There are two key differences between them, however.

First, migration is seasonal. It also involves a return journey (in most cases). Emigration, on the other hand, is when animals move to a permanent new home.

Male sea turtles are perfect examples. After they hatch from their eggs, most go into the ocean and spend the rest of their lives there. Male green sea turtles are an exception; they're unique in that they bask on land from time to time.

In most cases, only female sea turtles return to land to lay eggs.

Catch These Impressive Animal Migrations

All animal migrations are remarkable, considering the distances they travel to journey from one breeding or feeding location to another.

Still, others, like those involving the wildebeest, monarch butterflies, salmon, and whales, are so impressive that you should try to catch them. Just imagine how far they travel, the challenges involved, or the number of animals that move at the same time.

