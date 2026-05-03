Spirit Airlines shuttering means loss of only commercial airline at Arnold Palmer Regional Airport

UNITY TOWNSHIP, Pa. — Spirit Airlines has canceled all flights and customer service operations globally, including at Arnold Palmer Regional Airport in Unity Township.

For one McKeesport nonprofit, the impact is immediate and overwhelming.

Jamie Ward, who runs Jamie’s Dream Team, says she is now working to rebook 87 canceled flights.

Her organization helps families dealing with serious medical conditions travel for care and experiences.

“Everything was booked, we were ready to go, we were able to take on some new dreams, to help some more families,” Ward said.

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Ward says her phone has not stopped ringing since the announcement.

“This morning has been crazy, everybody has been calling, everybody wants to know what’s going on,” she said.

Some airlines have announced discounted or capped “rescue fares” for stranded passengers, but Ward says those options are still expensive.

“All these other airlines are picking it up. … Well, they are picking it up at triple the cost,” she said.

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Westmoreland County Airport Authority Director Maurice Haas says the shutdown will also have a ripple effect on the local economy.

“It’s really an economic impact for our area, from anywhere from the restaurants to the gas stations, to the hotels,” Haas said.

Spirit had been the only commercial airline operating out of the Arnold Palmer Regional Airport for about 15 years.

Haas says about 30 employees worked the ticket counters and ground operations, but all are airport employees and will keep their jobs.

“It’s just basically have another airline coming in, load up with passengers, fuel up and head to the destination,” Haas said.

Back in McKeesport, Ward says her mission will continue despite the setback.

She is now organizing fundraisers to help cover the cost of new flights.

“We are not letting it stop us. We can’t let it stop us. Yes, flights got cancelled, but we’ll rise anyway,” she said.

Airport officials say they are already in talks with other airlines to fill the gap left by Spirit.

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