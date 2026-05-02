Woman shot multiple times overnight at Moraine State Park

A woman was shot multiple times at a state park in Western Pennsylvania early Saturday morning.

According to a Pennsylvania State Police report, a man and woman from New Jersey were visiting the area and got into an argument while at Moraine State Park after 3 a.m.

During that argument, police say Jevonn Brown, 31, shot the 29-year-old woman multiple times while she was seated inside a vehicle.

First responders rendered aid on scene, then took the woman to a Pittsburgh hospital for further treatment. Troopers did not specify her current condition.

Investigators took Brown into custody and later charged him with attempted homicide, aggravated assault and reckless endangerment.

He’s being held in the Butler County Jail.

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