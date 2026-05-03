Man charged with child sex crimes arrested in Fayette County sting operation

A man is charged with child sex crimes after being arrested in a sting operation in Fayette County.

Samuel Clinton Newman, 53, was arrested by Pennsylvania State Police on Saturday morning, according to the Fayette County District Attorney’s Office.

He faces charges of sexual abuse of children, statutory sexual assault and unlawful contact with a minor.

On Monday, a 13-year-old girl reported to PSP Uniontown that she’d been the victim of multiple sexual crimes by a man called “Uncle Sam.”

Troopers identified the suspect as Clinton, who is the child’s cousin, the DA’s office says.

Per PSP, the child’s reports were confirmed through evidence on Facebook, texts, letters and child pornography videos.

On Saturday, PSP monitored a video conversation between Newman and the victim, with her parents’ permission, officials say.

Newman reportedly planned to pick up the victim at her home and take her to a local park. Instead, when he arrived, troopers placed him under arrest.

The DA’s office says Newman had a backpack with two blankets and a “hot pink sexual aid device.”

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