Managed cloud security services protect businesses from cyber threats by keeping a close eye on potential threats around the clock. You can rely on them to tell you about any suspicious activity and to respond to threats before they compromise your computer and sensitive data.

The FBI receives almost 900,000 cyberattack complaints each year, according to USAFacts. Prevention and protection are the best ways to protect your data, whether you're working on a laptop in a cafe or at a desktop in your business.

Without managed cloud security services, your data could end up being used against you, sold to a third party, and more.

Why Are Cyber Threats Increasingly Targeting Modern Businesses?

As more and more businesses take advantage of cutting-edge technology, such as cloud solutions, there are also new cybersecurity risks that come with it. Cyber criminals see unprepared businesses as windows of opportunity.

There's no denying the convenience and other streamlined benefits that come from cloud tech. Businesses can depend on this for the following and more:

Online systems for communication

Quick and simple Document storage

Operational management

As such, a typical cyberattack today would place a target on anything from your cloud applications and employee credentials to your collaboration platforms and beyond.

There are many ways hackers can get in. The more you know about it, the better you can protect yourself, your employees, and your customers.

Some of the most common ways include using convincing phishing emails generated by AI algorithms or stealing passwords. Once a cyber criminal makes their way in, then both your sensitive data and financial resources are theirs for the taking.

Any business that has experienced an expansion of remote and hybrid workplaces or an increased reliance on cloud-based software may experience a higher frequency of attack attempts. More sophisticated phishing and ransomware campaigns, as well as a faster digital transformation across industries, are two other contributing factors to this problem.

Even a single cyber attack can have the following consequences and more:

Huge financial losses

Regulatory penalties

Reputational damage

What Is a Cloud Security Managed Service and How Can It Help?

Cloud security managed services provide businesses with an outsourced, reliable way to protect, monitor, and customize their cloud environments. You can always feel cared for because security professionals will oversee your systems. At the same time, specialized software can scan your cloud environment to flag suspicious activity and shine a light on any vulnerabilities.

It's one of the best ways to enhance security without the massive overhead costs of hiring an entire internal team, for instance. For a fraction of the cost, Microsoft 365 managed cloud support can give you access to skilled professionals who do the following:

Pinpoint and analyze threats

Respond to time-sensitive incidents

Uphold compliance with all relevant industry regulations

Since cyber attackers can sometimes find their way into a system through outdated software and programs, cloud support also involves consistent patch management to keep your digital assets fully updated.

How Exactly Do Managed Cloud Security Services Protect Businesses?

Managed cloud security providers start by keeping track of all your network traffic. Knowing who comes and goes is half the battle when spotting suspicious activity. Security experts will also track user patterns to set a baseline and identify behavior that doesn't look normal.

Since cloud applications are one of the main ways a cyber criminal can target businesses, security providers will pay close attention to these apps and any endpoint devices they're connected to.

Of course, human observance can miss things here and there, but that's not acceptable when even a minor oversight can turn into a huge problem. That's why the best cloud security providers also use artificial intelligence and automated software to complete full-program scans. Doing this can help avoid potential human oversights and fill out your digital protection plan.

Are you wondering what happens when a cyber threat turns into a full-on cyberattack? Your security providers can do the following as fast as possible:

Isolate compromised systems

Block malicious users

Prevent attackers from spreading throughout the network

The best way to enjoy well-rounded protection is by integrating your security across your business platforms, from email systems and shared documents to collaboration tools and more.

Frequently Asked Questions

Are Managed Cloud Security Solutions Worth It for Small Businesses?

Small businesses don't usually have the budget for a full, in-house security team. Managed cloud security services are a great alternative because they keep your overhead low while giving you the kind of security that even large companies enjoy.

These solutions tend to be scalable, making it easier to enjoy more security perks that would only apply to your business once you've reached a certain growth threshold.

What Types of Cyber Attacks Target Cloud Systems?

Ransomware is used in cyberattacks to encrypt your data in the cloud. The attacker will then ask you for money to unlock the data. Otherwise, they'll keep it from you or destroy it entirely.

Phishing emails are another common attempt used by cyber criminals. It involves creating emails that trick employees into giving their login credentials. The emails may make the claim that your cloud system has run out of memory and you need to buy, or even that there's been an attack on your software and that you need to log in to handle the situation.

Once a hacker has this info, they can infiltrate your entire system and do anything from steal your customers' sensitive data to infect your business's digital existence from the inside out.

Managed Cloud Security Services Are a Necessity in the Digital Age

Without managed cloud security services, businesses are like sitting ducks. Since cyber attackers know that some businesses try to save a quick buck by having little to no security, they're willing to target even small operations. The best you can do is invest in protection now rather than scramble to pick up the pieces later.

Our publication puts out high-quality content on a regular basis. Our previous articles feature evergreen information, so feel free to browse for as long as you'd like. Don't forget to visit back often to avoid missing out on new developments and strategies.

This article was prepared by an independent contributor and helps us continue to deliver quality news and information.