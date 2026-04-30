Firefighters respond to incident at Fayette County business

Firefighters are responding to an incident at a Fayette County business.
Crews were called to Wood Street in Uniontown at 4:22 p.m. on Thursday.
Dark smoke can be seen coming from a building.
No injuries have been reported at this time.
Channel 11 has a crew at the scene and is actively working to learn more.
This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.
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