Firefighters respond to incident at Fayette County business

Firefighters are responding to an incident at a Fayette County business.

Crews were called to Wood Street in Uniontown at 4:22 p.m. on Thursday.

Dark smoke can be seen coming from a building.

No injuries have been reported at this time.

Channel 11 has a crew at the scene and is actively working to learn more.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

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