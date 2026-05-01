Charges filed against local elementary school teacher dropped

JEFFERSON TOWNSHIP, Pa. — Charges filed against an elementary school teacher have been dropped.

Knoch Primary School special ed teacher Carly Miller was charged with simple assault and harassment in April.

Court documents show that both of those charges were dropped during a pre-trial hearing in Butler County on Thursday.

State police said she had hit a student in the face.

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