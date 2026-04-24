Creating a moving checklist is key to navigating a very complex process. Some of the key items on your moving checklist should include decluttering, booking movers or cleaners, transferring utility services, and more.

Consumer Affairs reports that moving in 2026 can take anywhere from seven weeks to several months. Staying organized during that time is crucial, so you do not miss any steps.

Set a Moving Budget

Costs can quickly get out of hand during the move if you do not have a budget established. Make sure that you account for all of the possible costs, but also be realistic. Have some extra funds set aside for emergencies or unforeseen price increases.

If you are moving out of state or further away, then you need to consider different costs. Some areas have a higher cost of living, which means that you will end up paying more when you get to your new location.

Declutter and Downsize

Moving presents a wonderful opportunity to rid yourself of items that may not be of use to you any longer. Keep bags and boxes on hand for donations, so you can easily take them to your local charity or thrift store.

A good rule of thumb while decluttering is to think about how much the item means to you or how long it has been since you last used it. Other than sentimental keepsakes, toss anything that does not bring you joy or simply takes up space.

Downsizing will save you time and money during the move as well. You may be able to rent a smaller moving truck or hire fewer movers.

Book Relevant Services

Professionals may be worth the money if the benefit outweighs the cost. By hiring residential moving services, for example, you can focus your time and energy on more important matters.

House cleaners are also a great investment when moving. As you clear out your home, it will be easier to access nooks and crannies and get rid of built-up dust and debris. Many professional cleaning companies offer special move-out packages, focused on cleaning that is deeper than surface-level maintenance.

Transfer Utilities

The last thing you need is to arrive at your destination with no lights or functioning hot water. A couple of weeks before the move, contact the relevant companies to transfer utility service over to the new house. You can overlap services and cancel the former contracts after the move is complete.

Create a sublist of all of the utilities that you need to transfer, which may include:

Water

Gas

Electricity

Phone

Trash

Accommodate for Children and Pets

Children and pets are valuable family members, but they can complicate the moving process. Add extra subcategories to your checklist to accommodate tasks such as registration information for a new school and possible quarantine guidelines for pets.

Moving can be stressful for children and pets as well. Make sure that your children have all of their essentials ready to go, along with plenty of snacks and entertainment if you have a long road trip or flight ahead.

If your pet suffers from anxiety during travel, consider asking your vet for a prescription medication. Place familiar items in your pet's kennel or crate so they feel more comfortable, and take them out periodically during the move, if possible.

Pack Efficiently

Come up with a packing process before you actually begin putting items into boxes. It may be tempting to toss everything into random bins and sort it out later, but you will regret it when you arrive at your new home.

Label your boxes with detailed descriptions of the contents. For a more high-tech option, utilize QR codes that you can scan with your cell phone to access the contents digitally.

Set Aside Essentials

Put together a few boxes or suitcases that you can pull from in the first days after the move. Include items such as:

Clothes

Nonperishable foods

Plastic or paper dishes and cutlery

Essential medications

A first aid kit

Important paperwork and documents

Frequently Asked Questions

Is It Better to Have a Paper or Digital Moving Checklist?

With today's technology, digital is the better option for your moving checklist. Store your checklist on your tablet so you can have the satisfaction of physically crossing out items, but the freedom to edit and redo it as you please.

Cloud storage is another benefit of the digital format. A paper list can get lost or damaged in the midst of packing. With a digital list, you can always have access to your checklist, from decluttering to moving day.

How Can I Deal With the Anxiety and Stress of Moving?

Moving is one of the most stressful experiences one can go through, according to Yahoo! Finance. Some surveys report that it rivals a tooth extraction or giving birth.

It can be difficult to find moments of calm while trying to move. However, it is important to pause if you are able to when you're feeling overwhelmed and do something for yourself.

Consider going for a walk and taking in fresh air. Cuddle a pet if you have one. Go out for a nice meal or a cup of coffee at a local cafe.

If you are unable to break away from your current task while moving, try exercises such as deep, mindful breathing while you work. Listen to a guided meditation or create a playlist of calming music.

Ask for help from family and friends if the anxiety is too high. A good support system is crucial with such an important life event.

What Is the Most Efficient Way to Pack a Moving Truck?

Moving trucks can be expensive, so it is important to get your money's worth. Here are some tips for arranging your items most efficiently:

Disassemble large and awkwardly shaped furniture

Save moving essentials for last

Put heavy items in the back

Border loose boxes with sturdy furniture items

Use straps to prevent movement

Start Your Moving Checklist Today

A moving checklist can transform your transition from a jumbled mess into an organized operation. Use this guide to determine which steps you need to take to make the process easier.

Are you ready to begin your next phase of life? Take a look around our website for more tips and tricks.

This article was prepared by an independent contributor and helps us continue to deliver quality news and information.