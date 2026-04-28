Video showing body inside Clairton home shared on social media; police investigation underway

CLAIRTON, Pa. — An investigation is underway in Allegheny County after a video showing someone dead was shared on social media.

The Clairton Police Department said the video involves juveniles and shows a body inside a home.

Police said the home has been secured, and the incident is now being investigated by the Allegheny County Police Homicide Unit.

“Due to the ongoing nature of this investigation, no additional details can be released at this time,” Clairton Police said in a Facebook post.

Police are asking people not to share, repost or distribute the video out of respect for the person who died and their family.

Anyone with information related to this incident is encouraged to contact the Allegheny County Police or the Clairton Police Department.

Download the FREE WPXI News app for breaking news alerts.

Follow Channel 11 News on Facebook and Twitter. | Watch WPXI NOW

©2026 Cox Media Group