A big part of Black women's maintenance involves managing their mane. Regardless of texture or length, uncontrollable frizzy hair can be a problem as it signals a lack of moisture and cuticle damage. From your washing routine to nighttime protection, combat this problem by incorporating more intense hydration, reducing friction with careful drying, and using less or no heat.

YouGov surveys report that 21% of Americans refrain from using hair conditioner, yet 35% of those with frizzy hair use it more frequently. Since textured and frizzy hair requires more moisture, those higher numbers make sense.

However, conditioner isn't the only way to handle frizz. Black women can address the root cause of this hair condition by reading product labels to avoid drying ingredients, making lifestyle adjustments such as a better diet, and considering professional frizzy hair treatment.

How Does Frizz Differ From Afro Hair Texture?

You may hear the two words interchangeably used, but Afro hair texture is a natural curl pattern that can come in different ranges, with type 4 being the most common. It's defined by dense, tight curls and oval hair follicles that can naturally grow upward.

However, frizz is a temporary and reversible hair cuticle state characterized by damage and dryness that causes the cuticles to lift away from the shaft. It can develop on any hair texture in any ethnic group, as it's triggered by humidity or lack of moisture.

Afro hair may be more prone to dryness without extra care, but it's not inherently frizzy.

What Causes Frizz?

Your Afro puffs or silk press may begin to frizz as the outer layer of a hair strand or cuticle lifts, allowing moisture from the air to enter the hair shaft. The result is cuticle swelling, which produces a rougher or "frizzy" appearance.

Textured hair, from curls to waves, is more prone since the cuticle shape makes it hard for your natural oils to travel all the way down to the length of your hair. That's why those with textured hair have to work harder to keep it moisturized.

Can My Wash Routine Prevent Frizzy Hair?

Check those labels to ensure you're using sulfate-free shampoo, which is known to strip natural hair oils. Products with moisturizing ingredients like coconut oil and aloe vera are a plus.

Prioritize Conditioning

Wash day isn't the only time for a conditioner. Use a regular deep conditioning hydrating mask or deep conditioner once a week to help repair damage and retain moisture.

Some women also practice co-washing by using conditioner to cleanse the hair while removing minor buildup. A water-based spritz that includes a little leave-in conditioner and a few drops of preferred oil can also give you extra hydration without buildup.

Before you put on a sleeping cap, apply deep conditioner to dry or slightly damp hair, and rinse it out in the morning.

What Steps Should I Take When Drying and Styling?

Drying hair care tips to prevent frizzy hair start with avoiding friction. You can do so by:

Using microfiber towels over traditional ones

Sleeping on a satin or silk pillowcase

Avoid overtouching your hair

Apply products like leave-in conditioners while your hair is still wet or damp. If you must use heat, apply a heat protectant and keep the tool on low.

What Are Some Smooth Hair Solutions for Black Women?

If you want to stick with DIY natural ingredients, consider using a mixture of aloe vera gel, egg, and banana to damp hair. Use a hot oil treatment system of olive, coconut, or castor oil twice a month.

A cool water rinse helps close the cuticle for extra shine, and Shea butter and other natural oils are always a regular go-to.

Natural anti-frizz products include:

Cantu Shea Butter for Natural Hair Sulfate-Free Cleansing Cream Shampoo

NOU No Strip Sulfate Free Shampoo

OUAI Anti Frizz Cream (infused with jackfruit and beetroot extract)

Is Nanoplasty Suitable for Afro-textured Hair?

Instead of harsh chemical relaxers, consider Nanoplasty Hair Treatment, which is formaldehyde-free. Manage frizzy hair with this deeply hydrating treatment that penetrates hair fibers with oils and amino acids.

It doesn't have to completely straighten your hair with this option. You can customize it to help manage curl patterns while keeping volume. It naturally washes out over time, and results should last eight to 12 months.

Frequently Asked Questions

Which Vitamin Deficiency Causes Frizzy Hair?

If you want to avoid having frizzy hair, you may want to do a health scan to check for deficiencies in:

Vitamins E

Vitamin D

Vitamin A

Biotin

Iron

Zinc

These nutrients are essential for maintaining sebum production, strong structure, and natural moisture. Black women should eat a balanced hair-healthy diet incorporating:

Nuts

Leafy greens

Eggs or supplements

It can be hard for Black people to naturally get vitamin D from the sun due to protective melanin. Supplements such as Black Girl Vitamins are a good option.

You should also be careful how often you manipulate or style your hair to avoid breakage.

What Makes Hair Frizzy as You Age?

While your skin may take its time to age as a Black woman, your hair can become frizzier due to reduced scalp oil production and the hormonal shifts in menopause. Plus, there's a natural loss of moisture-retaining melanin as your strands begin to turn gray.

Hair follicles may shrink, causing your hair to become porous, making it harder to retain moisture. As you get older, it may be necessary to adjust your hair conditioner just as you'll have to do with skin care.

Ongoing hydration with products like Shea butter and aloe vera can help. Continue being careful about manipulation during these years to avoid your increasingly aging strands from breaking off.

Control Your Hair Frizz

Frizzy hair says a lot about your hair health, as it's a sign that it is dry and damaged. However, it's a correctable hair condition you can adjust with better styling, moisturizing, and even long-term treatment.

Black women can protect their textured hair strands with a nutrient-dense diet, keeping heat away, and avoiding friction. Always focus on products that don't just coat the hair but penetrate it.

If you enjoyed this beauty insight, review our website for other hair-raising content.

This article was prepared by an independent contributor and helps us continue to deliver quality news and information.