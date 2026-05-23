Pedestrian hit, killed by vehicle in Chartiers Township

CHARTIERS TOWNSHIP, Pa. — A pedestrian is dead after being hit by a vehicle in Washington County overnight.

According to Washington County Coroner Tim Warco, the pedestrian was hit around 2 a.m. Saturday by a vehicle traveling south on Piek Street in Chartiers Township.

The pedestrian died on scene. Their identity is being withheld pending notification of next of kin.

Warco says the driver also remained on scene.

The crash remains under investigation.

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