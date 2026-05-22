New details emerge about man found dead days after motorcycle crash in Butler County

CRANBERRY TOWNSHIP, Pa. — State police said it was more than two full days after a motorcycle crashed down into trees, just off the entrance ramp from Route 228 to I-79 in Cranberry Township, before the crash was found.

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Troopers say the driver of that motorcycle, Milo Corll, 35, of Zelienople, died at the scene.

According to state police, Corll was riding his motorcycle just before 2 a.m. Tuesday, when he went off the road and onto the side of the entrance ramp to I-79.

Troopers said the motorcycle continued off the road and hit multiple trees and brush, and Corll was thrown from the bike. The motorcycle continued down the ramp. Troopers said Corll was not wearing a helmet.

Friends and family reported him missing to the Zelienople Police before the crash was found.

Several friends have posted tributes to him on Facebook. One person said, “Thank you for being one of the best regulars I’ve ever had and showing up no matter what bar I ended up at. You were one of a kind and I’m so heartbroken for everyone involved in this. Please pray for his family and anyone who knew him.”

Another post from Lutz High Octane Coffee Company in Renfrew said, “It’s a very sad morning and I’m at a loss for words. Love you buddy.”

The coffee shop went on to say Corll loved his dog and riding his bike.

Corll was an HVAC contractor. According to court records, he faced several charges stemming from allegations of not completing work he was paid to do.

He also faced a DUI charge from last December.

Channel 11 asked state police if there would be any further investigation into what caused the crash, including whether there would be a toxicology report, which is standard for fatal crashes, but has not heard back.

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