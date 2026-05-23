Person hospitalized after fight in Market Square, another person in custody

PITTSBURGH — A fight in Market Square left a person injured and another in police custody.

A Pittsburgh Public Safety spokesperson said officers were called to Graeme Street in Downtown at 8:30 p.m. on Friday.

Investigators said two men were fighting in the area. One of those men broke out brass knuckles and used them to slash the other in the chest.

The man who was slashed was taken to a hospital in stable condition.

The other man was quickly taken into custody, police say.

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