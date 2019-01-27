0 'To Catch a Predator' host Chris Hansen's charges resolved

STAMFORD, Conn. - Update 12:45 p.m. EST Jan. 23: The charges Chris Hansen, the host of the Dateline NBC segment “To Catch a Predator,” have been resolved. Hansen had faced charges after being accused of bouncing checks at a Stamford, Connecticut, business, the Stamford Advocate reported. Hanson had ordered $12,998 worth of mugs, shirts and vinyl decals, but the business had said they didn’t get paid by the television personality.

Hansen’s attorney said his client made complete restitution, saying it was an “oversight,” according to the Advocate.

Hansen’s attorney argued a nolle, meaning that the case would be dismissed if no other action is taken in 13 months, the Advocate reported.

Original report: Chris Hansen, best known as the host of the Dateline NBC segment “To Catch a Predator,” has been arrested after he allegedly bounced checks to a vendor for marketing and promotional items and failed to pay for them.

The Stamford Advocate reported that the 59-year-old resident of Shippan, Connecticut, was arrested Monday. He was released without bond once he signed a written promise to appear in court.

According to an arrest affidavit obtained by the publication, Hansen asked Peter Psichopaida, the owner of Promotional Sales Limited, for 288 T-shirts, 355 mugs and 650 vinyl decals for him to use at events.

Psichopaidas told police that Hansen agreed to pay $12,998.05, the total cost for the items, before they were delivered to him in September 2017.

According to police, invoices were sent to Hansen for three months. When a person on Hansen’s staff sent a check for the full amount, it bounced.

Psichopaidas spoke to Hansen about it, and the TV journalist apologized and tried to make a partial payment. By April 2018, Psichopaidas filed a complaint with police as the payment was still not made.

Later that month, Hansen wrote a personal check for $13,200. It bounced three days later and Hansen emailed Psichopaidas.

“Peter ... I truly thought I had this covered,” Hansen wrote, the affidavit said. “I am scrambling to get it done. Please give me till the end of the day. I sold a boat to cover the rest of this and need to pick up the payment this afternoon.”

A warrant for Hansen’s arrest was sent because he never sent a payment.

Hansen has not publicly commented on his arrest. He tweeted Wednesday that he was contemplating a morning run, indicating he was in Los Angeles.

