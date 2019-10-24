  • 11 things to do in Pittsburgh this weekend (10/25-10/27)

    Updated:

    PITTSBURGH - Looking for something to do this weekend in western Pennsylvania? We've got 11 ideas for you right here!

    Zombie Festival and Trail Run

    Saturday, 4 p.m. - Brady's Run Park

     

    Monster Madness Sleepover

    Friday - Carnegie Science Center

     

    Halloween Fun Cruise

    Saturday, 1:30 p.m. - Gateway Clipper

     

    Zooboo

    Saturday and Sunday - Pittsburgh Zoo & PPG Aquarium

    https://www.wpxi.com/entertainment/see-and-be-seen/photos-2019-zoo-boo-at-pittsburgh-zoo-ppg-aquarium/999849798

     

    Pennsylvania Arts and Crafts Christmas Festival

    Saturday and Sunday - Washington County Fairgrounds

     

    Sleater-Kinney

    Saturday, 7 p.m. - Stage AE

     

    Jurassic World Live Tour

    All weekend, various times - PPG Paints Arena

     

    Fort Night

    Saturday, 6 p.m. - Fort Pitt Museum

     

    Celebrating The Atlantic #40 One Room School

    Sunday, 1 p.m. - Derry Area School District Campus

     

     

    Fall Family Day

    Saturday, 11 a.m. - Historic Hanna's Town

     

    Fall Festival

    Saturday and Sunday - Soergel Orchards

     

