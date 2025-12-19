Person dead after crash in Lawrence County

PULASKI TOWNSHIP, Pa. — A person is dead after a crash in Lawrence County on Thursday.

The single-vehicle crash happened around 5 p.m. on Route 422 at Hillsville Road in Pulaski Township, Lawrence County 911 dispatchers say.

The coroner’s office was called to the scene for a person who died.

No other injuries were reported.

Pulaski Township police are investigating.

