0 11 things to do in Pittsburgh this weekend (11/8-11/10)

PITTSBURGH - Looking for something to do this weekend in western Pennsylvania? We've got 11 ideas for you right here!

Friday, 8 p.m. - Carnegie of Homestead Music Hall

From season 12 of "America's Got Talent," a man knocked out in the quarterfinals --Puddles the Clown is in town! This Pagliacci-style performer is known as the sad clown with a golden voice. He mixes a unique blend of absurd comedy with beautiful, operatic singing. You may remember him for his amazing performance of "hallelujah" that wowed the judges back in 2017.

Saturday, 7 p.m. - Heinz Hall

Second up is another season 12 alum -- singer, ventriloquist and "America's Got Talent" winner Darci Lynne. She even won AGT in 2017 by the most votes for a final performance in the history of the show. She will be joined at Heinz Hall with her friend Petunia the rabbit, Oscar the Mouse and an old woman named Edna. It's an evening of music and heartwarming entertainment.

All weekend - Phipps Conservatory

This is the final weekend to catch the fall flower show at Phipps Conservatory. It's called "Japanese Inspirations." It's like taking a tour of Japan's exuberant festivals and gorgeous botanical design as journey where the colorful chrysanthemum is king. And what better way to do that than with a screening of the original 1954 "Godzilla" film in the botany hall auditorium!

Saturday, 9 a.m. - Butler-Freeport Community Trail

If you want to get one last race in before it gets too cold to even think about going outside, maybe have a go at the Buffalo Township Veteran's Day race. There's a 10K, a 5K and a 2-mile fun run to choose from. Afterwards there will be music, prizes and a firemen's raffle. All proceeds benefit local groups.



All weekend, various times - Lincoln Park Performing Arts Center

Was it Miss Scarlet in the ballroom with the lead pipe? Or Colonel Mustard in the study with the blender? Or maybe Mister Maroon in the bouncy castle? Based on the cult classic film, based on the popular classic board game, this laugh out loud who-dunnit comedy will have you guessing until the very end.

All weekend, various times - Liberty Magic

Liberty Magic is a new magic-centric speakeasy theater in the heart of the cultural district. With fewer than 70 seats, the venue provides an intimate, up-close experience with talented magicians from all around the world. Right now, though, it's a Pittsburgh native taking of residence there for the month.

It's illusion, sleight of hand and mind reading all rolled up into one amazing 75-minute show.



Friday, 7 p.m. - Stage AE

American rockers the Neighbourhood will be bringing down the house. You know them for their massive hit "Sweater Weather". The band has been putting out hits ever since its first full-length album "I Love You" in 2013. They have played Coachella and venues all over the world.

Sunday, 7 p.m. - UPMC Events Center

And how does it feel...to be without a home? Like a complete unknown? Like a rolling stone? Bob Dylan and his band will be gracing the UPMC Events Center at Robert Morris University with their presence. Students can save $25 off the ticket price when they purchase tickets at the box office with a valid Robert Morris student ID.

Friday, 7 p.m. - PPG Paints Arena

It's been 13 years since prog metal masters Tool released an album, but we suppose great prog metal takes time. In any case, if that's your cup of tea, then you can catch Tool touring on their long-awaited new record "Fear Innoculum."Plenty of tickets are still available for floor seating and up above.

Saturday, 7 p.m. - PPG Paints Arena

The Pittsburgh Pengins are taking on rivals the Chicago Blackhawks. The pens have slid a few spots in the metropolitan division and are looking for a chance to start clawing their way back up. This match against the Blackhawks provides a great opportunity to do just that.

Saturday, 6 p.m. - St. Johns Cathedral Center

Leave your pets home and let loose for this one. All proceeds from this event benefit Paws Across Pittsburgh, Gray Paws Sanctuary and Pet Friends. Tickets are $27 each and you must get them in advance. When you go, you'll enjoy all sorts of games and prizes to win. That includes a costume contest and a 50/50 raffle. There will be a buffet, beer and mixers or you can BYOB! Obviously, that makes this one 21 and up.

