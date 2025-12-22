Family of man killed in double shooting in Pittsburgh seeking answers

PITTSBURGH — A father was shot and killed in a deadly double shooting nearly a week ago. On Monday, his family spoke out about their search for answers.

“He said he would be right here. He said he would be right back… now he’s not coming back,” Waqiah Smith told Channel 11.

For the last few days, Smith has been replaying the last moments she had with her boyfriend and father of her children, Damien Milton.

“He said he will be right back, he’s going back to the store, and left the kids here,” she said.

Then, she and her family heard the gunshots that killed him.

“I ran down the street and once I hit the corner, I saw somebody lying there and I got closer… and I saw it was him,” she said.

Detectives found Milton and another man, Quaziah Jones, shot multiple times. According to Channel 11 sources, someone was seen running away from the shooting scene — but it’s unclear if that person was involved.

Milton’s family says they don’t even know if Milton knew the other victim.

“It just doesn’t make any sense. I don’t understand why. I don’t understand why they would do this. What the reason was. None of this makes any sense,” Smith added.

Now, Milton’s mother, Kimberly Kirsch, is making preparations for his funeral while the person who murdered her son has yet to be arrested.

“I feel like there’s 1,000 pounds sitting on my chest. I can’t breathe, I can’t eat, I can’t sleep. I can’t think, and now, when I’m done with this, I have to make funeral arrangements for my 27-year-old son. We’re not supposed to bury our children,” Kirsch said.

Medics tried to save the victims’ lives at the scene, but the two men did not survive.

