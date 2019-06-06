0 11 things to do in Pittsburgh this weekend (6/7-6/9)

PITTSBURGH - Looking for something to do this weekend in western Pennsylvania? We've got 11 ideas for you right here!

All Weekend – Point State Park

You know summer is nearly here in Pittsburgh when the Dollar Bank Three Rivers Arts Festival moves in to the Point! This year is anything but ordinary for the 60th annual festival. The iconic celebration of the arts will include performances from over 85 musical acts on three different stages. It will also feature the US premiere of "Origami," a fusion of public art and contemporary dance.

Once more, here are today’s @Dollar_Bank #TRAF19 featured music announcements! We’re excited to continue revealing the great music and art you can experience at this year’s festival — look for more next month. Thanks for following along with us and @WYEP! We'll see you in June! pic.twitter.com/CWckKqtCVW — PGH Cultural Trust (@CulturalTrust) March 27, 2019

>>Download the FREE Severe Weather Team 11 app to get the latest forecast as you head to the festival.

All Weekend – Andy Warhol Bridge and Fort Duquesne Boulevard

The festivities kick off Friday with a Pride Rocks performance by pop group Walk the Moon. You might know their song "Shut Up and Dance." Then, Pride Fest starts Saturday at noon. There will be over 175 vendors, food booths and family-friendly crafts. Toni Braxton headlines Pride Rocks Saturday night. On Sunday, the Equality March starts at 12:30 p.m. at the Boulevard of the Allies. The event ends at 7 p.m. Sunday.

>>Want to get the lowdown on this event and more? Download the WPXI Now App for Roku, Apple TV and Amazon Fire stick for a full breakdown from Jennifer Tomazic.

All Weekend – Coopers Lake Campground

Thousands of Jeep enthusiasts will be in Butler County this weekend showing off their prized vehicles. Butler is the birthplace of the Jeep, and as such, the city’s downtown is the perfect spot for a Jeep Invasion Street Party. The rest of the events take place just down the road in Slippery Rock.

Friday, 7 p.m. – PPG Paints Arena

The "Bandito Tour" is coming to Pittsburgh this weekend as rockers 21 Pilots fly into town. The duo’s most recent album, “Trench,” was released in November. You might know their songs “Jumpsuit,” “Heathens” and “Stressed Out.” This is their second stop in Pittsburgh on the tour. Their first show sold out.

if you haven’t already, say hello to ned <{•.•}>

new video for chlorine is here https://t.co/lYeRGdRfmb pic.twitter.com/Cg6W0lCezk — twenty one pilots (@twentyonepilots) January 23, 2019

Friday, 6 p.m. – Stage AE

Another big musical act in Pittsburgh this weekend is Death Cab for Cutie. The band’s hits from the early 2000s include “I Will Follow You Into the Dark” and “Soul Meets Body.” Since their debut on the charts in 2003, Death Cab has been nominated for six Grammy Awards. This show is set to take place outside.

>>Download the FREE Severe Weather Team 11 app to get the latest forecast as you head to the show.

Our summer run of tour dates begins this Friday! Thanks to @burlydesign for the wonderful poster.



Available for purchase while supplies last. pic.twitter.com/i58Iq6S31d — Death Cab for Cutie (@dcfc) June 3, 2019

Saturday, 7 p.m. – Enix Brewing, Homestead

Enjoy a night of awesome music, great beer and good cheer at Enix during the release party for The Sun Champs’ new album. The local quintet will be bringing down the house with their signature blend of funk and rock. Tickets for this show are $7 in advance and $10 at the door. All proceeds will benefit Variety, the Children's Charity of Pittsburgh.

Saturday, 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. – Market Square

The whole family is invited to Market Square this Saturday and the kids are going to love the reason why. Kidsplay, a free interactive and educational program for the little ones, begins this weekend. Over the course of the summer, kids will get to meet visitors from the Pittsburgh Zoo, the Carnegie Science Center, the Heinz History Center, Animal Friends and more! Kidsplay happens every Saturday through the end of August.

>>Want to get the lowdown on this event and more? Download the WPXI Now App for Roku, Apple TV and Amazon Fire stick for a full breakdown from Jennifer Tomazic.

All Weekend – Pittsburgh Children’s Museum

It's time to head over to the children's museum for the new "Curious George: Let's Get Curious" exhibit. The kids can explore George's town to solve problems the mischievous monkey encounters along the way. The exhibit features a number of STEM-based adventures for your kids to enjoy and learn from. If your children are a little older, the museum lab next door is the perfect place for them to explore.

Ready to get curious? Curious George™: Let's Get Curious! opens this Saturday! Explore George's town to solve problems the mischievous monkey encounters along the way. pic.twitter.com/5AROvrqxcs — Childrens Museum Pgh (@PghKids) May 28, 2019

Saturday, 7 p.m. – Highmark Stadium

The Hounds have only won two games, but they’ve also only lost two! It’s the six ties that need some correcting to show how good these guys really are. Head down to the stadium early for $1 beers and stick around after the game for an autograph session with the players.

A familiar face returns to @highmarkstadium this Saturday, and the Hounds are one win away from their 200th all-time victory.#UNLEASH | #PITvOTThttps://t.co/ZweGLpakav — Pittsburgh Riverhounds SC (@RiverhoundsSC) June 5, 2019

>>Download the FREE Severe Weather Team 11 app to get the latest forecast as you head to the game.

Saturday, 2 p.m. to 6 p.m. – Strange Roots Experimental Ales, Gibsonia and Millvale

If enjoying a tasty beer and a little shopping is up your alley, we have you covered. Strange Roots will be hosting the Vendor Bender this weekend. You can visit with vendors such as Steel City Bake Shop, Linwood Jewelry and many more at the brewery's Gibsonia location. In Millvale, Magnolia on Main will be setting up shop. Of course, there will also be all kinds of beer for you to try.

New featured cocktail on our menu at both locations! The Toasted Kiwi is made with @maggiesfarmrum White Rum, Toasted Coconut, Simple Syrup, Kiwi Puree and Ginger Ale. 🥥 🥝 🌴 pic.twitter.com/XdNAFOypYa — Strange Roots Experimental Ales (@strangerootspgh) May 31, 2019

Saturday, 4 p.m. – Watch at Meadows Casino and Racetrack or on Channel 11

The final jewel of the Triple Crown is this weekend. The Belmont Stakes returns Saturday. Head to Meadows Casino and Racetrack is to celebrate and bet on the race. The Stakes is the longest of the Triple Crown races at 1.5 miles. War of Will looks to claim this race after winning the Preakness, however the race will lack a rematch with Maximum Security, who was disqualified from the Kentucky Derby for interfering. Coverage on NBC begins at 4 p.m. and concludes at 7 p.m. The race should kick off around 6:45 p.m.

We're keeping a close watch on weather, traffic and other news impacts for all of these events and more!

Saturday:

5 a.m. - 8 a.m.

9 a.m. - 10:30 a.m.

11 p.m. – 11:30 p.m.

Sunday:

5 a.m. – 8 a.m.

6 p.m. – 6:30 p.m.

11 p.m. – 11:30 p.m.

© 2019 Cox Media Group.