0 11 things to do in Pittsburgh this weekend (8/23-8/25)

PITTSBURGH - Looking for something to do this weekend in western Pennsylvania? We've got 11 ideas for you right here!

All weekend - Market Square

This Caribbean-inspired benefit festival is curated to enhance Pittsburgh's cultural scene. Saturday night's headliner is Gavin Degraw, while Sunday night ends with a performance by Michael Franti. Proceeds from this year's festival will be dedicated to the Ovarian Cancer Research Alliance.

Spend the weekend at Rock, Reggae & Relief @rrrpgh on August 24-25. Proceeds from the two-day event will benefit the @ocrahope and @PHFpa through The Piatt Family Foundation



Visit https://t.co/zM6HqzlNSO to purchase tickets, and to learn more about Rock, Reggae & Relief 2019. pic.twitter.com/aXY0qgCaFt — Downtown CDC (@DowntownCDC) August 21, 2019

>>Download the FREE Severe Weather Team 11 app to get the latest forecast as you head to the festival.

All weekend - Main Street, Butler

Enjoy three days of all things Italian while relaxing in downtown Butler. From music to wine, food and family, you won't want to miss this. The Star of Italy Pageant takes place Saturday and Donnie Iris will perform at 7:30 p.m. Friday.

Ends Friday night - Westmoreland County Fairgrounds

This nine-day extravaganza wraps up this weekend and checks every box on the county fair list with games, rides, food, a livestock show and even monster trucks. Plus, who doesn't love a demolition derby? Daily admission is $7 and includes parking, amusement rides and all of the exhibits. Admission to the grandstand is separate and varies based on the event.

>>Want to get the lowdown on this event and more? Download the WPXI Now App for Roku, Apple TV and Amazon Fire stick for a full breakdown from Jennifer Tomazic.

Saturday and Sunday - Pittsburgh International Race Complex, Wampum

A host of two-wheel daredevils are getting ready to head to Lawrence County for this amazing event. Races on the 2.8-mile track start at 1 p.m. both days. You won't want to miss these races which show how powerful man and machine can be when working together.

The #MotoAmerica Championship of Pittsburgh is this weekend, and to get you prepped for the weekend, here's a preview of what's at stake: https://t.co/mpZZgcOR3d 📷: Brian J. Nelson Photography pic.twitter.com/Xy74Mae0Ej — MotoAmerica (@MotoAmerica1) August 21, 2019

All weekend - Seven Springs Mountain Resort

This is a tantalizing experience is for anyone who loves wine! The festival features complimentary wine sampling from more than 30 Pennsylvania wineries, daily seminars, a variety of crafts and musical entertainment. You can attend this delightful soiree Friday, Saturday or Sunday. Tickets start at $25 if you purchase them online ahead of time.

We visited Christian W. Klay Winery to taste some of the wines that will be at the Wine Festival this weekend! 🍷



Check out all of the wineries that will be attending here: https://t.co/8GXastaUAW pic.twitter.com/7HrFbMLYZ0 — Seven Springs (@7SpringsPA) August 21, 2019

Friday, 7 p.m., Saturday, 7 p.m., Sunday, 1:30 p.m. - PNC Park

Settle in for three days of baseball at our beautiful baseball stadium! This three-game home stand includes fireworks after the game Friday night, a hoodie giveaway Saturday night and kids' jersey giveaway Sunday.

>>Download the FREE Severe Weather Team 11 app to get the latest forecast as you head to the ball park.

Friday, 7 p.m. - Highmark Stadium

The Riverhounds are looking to rebound after their first loss in more than a month and get back on the train toward the USL Eastern Conference title. This Friday night game is also Faith and Family Night with the Riverhounds. You can listen to players and coaches share their stories of faith after the game.

Friday, 8 p.m. - Heinz Hall

Legendary singer Gladys Knight will be delivering a triumphant performance in Pittsburgh this weekend. The seven-time Grammy Award winner has had a career of nothing but hits in pop, R&B and gospel music including the number one Billboard-100 singles "Midnight Train to Georgia" and "That's What Friends are For." She's released six number one gospel albums and is an inductee in the Rock ‘N Roll Hall of Fame, along with her band, The Pips.

2019 show dates. I hope to see you there! More dates to follow. 🚂❤️ pic.twitter.com/KcBMIgdExs — Gladys Knight (@MsGladysKnight) June 23, 2019

Saturday, 7:30 p.m. - KeyBank Pavillion

The summer of country rolls on in Burgettstown with Chris Young coming to town this weekend. Young has been a fixture on the country charts since winning "Nashville Star" in 2006 and has released hits that include "Voices," "The Man I Want to Be" and "Tomorrow." In 2017, he became a member of the Grand Ole Opry.

>>Download the FREE Severe Weather Team 11 app to get the latest forecast as you head to the show.

🎶 CONCERT INFO: Who's ready for @ChrisYoungMusic this Saturday? The Summer country concerts continue on! 🎶



🎫 Tickets + upgrades: https://t.co/fFkR1iJgg6



🍺 @big1047 Tailgate: https://t.co/DEDPAHBAJh



🎤Part of the Bordas and Bordas Concert Series



Additional info on Facebook pic.twitter.com/NEmkkaobbq — KeyBank Pavilion (@KeyBankPavilion) August 21, 2019

Saturday, 3 p.m. - Wildwood Sports and Entertainment Complex

Have your ever gotten on a hot streak during a cornhole match and thought to yourself, "I should go pro?" Well, here's your chance. Pairs will go head to head competing for prizes, which will be awarded to the top three teams. Prove you're the cornhole champ you've always claimed to be! The price is $30 per team and you do need to register before the event.

Your favorite IPA, lager, pilsner, or cider is waiting for you on tap now at Wildwood! 🍻🍻🍻Enjoy cans, drafts and pitchers while you play your favorite arcade games or after the big soccer match! Stay tuned for special offers. #wildtimes #wildsports #wildwoodhighlands #coldbeer pic.twitter.com/kHWiwxxYGI — Wildwood Sports & Entertainment (@WildwoodComplex) July 25, 2019

>>Want to get the lowdown on this event and more? Download the WPXI Now App for Roku, Apple TV and Amazon Fire stick for a full breakdown from Jennifer Tomazic.

Weekends through September - West Newton

Adventure awaits at the Pittsburgh Renaissance Festival! Wander through the village enjoying medieval artisans and tantalizing treats. Performances include tightrope walking, dancing, sword duels and jousting.

We're keeping a close watch on weather, traffic and other news impacts for all of these events and more!

Saturday:

5 a.m. - 7 a.m.

9 a.m. - 9:30 a.m.

11 p.m. – 11:30 p.m.

Sunday:

5 a.m. – 9 a.m.

6 p.m. – 6:30 p.m.

11 p.m. starting after Steelers vs Titans preseason game

© 2019 Cox Media Group.