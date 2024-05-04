Man accused of vandalizing property with spray paint in an Allegheny County community arrested

BRIDGEVILLE, Pa. — A man suspected of vandalism in an Allegheny County community was arrested Friday.

The Bridgeville Police Department says Josh Pisano, AKA Pason, 38, of Carnegie, is facing several charges — including criminal mischief, institutional vandalism and drug charges.

Police say Pisano was suspected of several incidents over the last month where property was spray-painted red. When he was arrested Friday afternoon, police say Pisano had red and black spray paint, along with suspected drugs and drug paraphernalia.

Anyone with property defaced with the graffiti tag “PASON” should contact their local police department.

Graffiti in Bridgeville Graffiti that Bridgeville police suspect could have been spray painted by Josh Pisano. (Bridgeville Police Department)

