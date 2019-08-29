0 11 things to do in Pittsburgh this weekend (8/30-9/1)

PITTSBURGH - Looking for something to do this weekend in western Pennsylvania? We've got 11 ideas for you right here!

All Weekend - Heinz Field

One of Pittsburgh's favorite yearly traditions runs Thursday through Monday on the North Shore. More than 15 vendors will be set up, including last year's favorite Pigfoot BBQ. Plus, music throughout the weekend includes performances by The Clarks, Gene the Werewolf and the Eli Young band.

Saturday, 7:30 p.m. - Heinz Field

Want to make your weekend on the North Shore even better? Get some tickets to Pitt's season opener against Virginia! This ACC matchup will take place under the lights.

Saturday through Monday - Seven Springs

This weekendlong celebration is full of events for the whole family. A classic car cruise, tons of live music, fireworks Saturday night and much, much more. There's even an event called "Mutts on the Mountain" which features a mud run that allows owners and their dogs to run the one-mile or 5K courses and obstacles. Click here to register for the canine mud run.

Sunday, noon to 7 p.m. - Homewood Football Field

Love BBQ but looking for something a little less crowded than the North Shore? This is the perfect community event for you and your family. In addition to the food, you'll find a list of local vendors and children showing off their entrepreneurial skills by selling clothing, jewelry and dessert.

Ends Saturday - New Sewickley Township, Pa.

This fair got underway Tuesday, but it's going full steam ahead until Saturday night! What began as a circus in the 1930s has become a community staple, offering everything from complete nightly dinners to live music and a livestock costume contest. There's even a demolition derby. In lieu of an entry fee, organizers ask that attendees bring nonperishable items to be donated to the Unionville Food Pantry.

Sunday, 5 p.m. - Hartwood acres

It's the final weekend of the Allegheny County Concert Series, and this show is a banger! Uprooted headlines the festival, with special guest appearances from Jim Donovan & the Sun King Warriors, as well as Jenn Wertz. There's a requested donation of $20 per vehicle for this show, and those donations will benefit the Allegheny County Department of Human Services.

Saturday, 7 p.m. - KeyBank Pavilion

If your taste for country music hasn't been satiated yet this summer, then you're in luck! Brantley Gilbert is coming to Burgettstown with his "Not Like Us" tour. Gilbert's hits include "Country Must Be Country Wide," "You Don't Know Her Like I Do" and "Bottoms Up." Michael Ray and Lindsay Ell open the show, and lawn seats are still available for $20.

Saturday & Sunday, Ohiopyle State Park

Head to the main falls in Ohiopyle for this two-day celebration of mountain heritage. Live bluegrass, country and folk music will fill the air of this beautiful park. There will also be interpretive demonstrations, craft vendors and food booths throughout the area.

Sunday, 4 to 8 p.m. – Strange Roots, Millvale

Three food truck heavyweights and the brewery's kitchen all put up their best two tacos - one meat and one veggie - in competition for the Tacomania Championship Belt. The event is free and the tacos are available a la cart, but if you take your tacos very seriously, you can upgrade to the Taco Connoisseur ticket for $19, which gets you a sample of tacos from each vendor, a beer and the chance to vote on your favorite.

Saturday, 5 to 10 p.m. - Market Square

This weekly tradition transforms Market Square into a hub for some of the most creative independent vendors. You'll have plenty to look at and buy, including fashion, art, jewelry and photography. Plus, you can play larger-than-life games, live music and food.

Weekends through September - West Newton

Adventure awaits at the Pittsburgh Renaissance Festival! Wander through the village enjoying medieval artisans and tantalizing treats. Performances include tightrope walking, dancing, sword duels and jousting.

