English actor Albert Finney has died, family members told several news outlets Friday. He was 82.
Albert Finney, aged 82, passed away peacefully after a short illness with those closest to him by his side,” a family spokesman said in a statement to The Telegraph. “The family request privacy at this sad time.
Finney earned his first of five Oscar nominations with "Tom Jones." Others followed for "Murder on the Orient Express," ''The Dresser," ''Under the Volcano" and "Erin Brockovich," The Associated Press reported.
In later years he brought authority to action movies, including the James Bond thriller "Skyfall" and two of the Bourne films, according to The Associated Press.
