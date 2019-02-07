HOPEWELL, Pa. - UPDATE 4:55 p.m. - The Parkway West inbound has reopened.
Channel 11's Damany Lewis is getting updates on the victims and the impact of rush hour traffic.
UPDATE 3:50 p.m. - State police have confirmed that two people were killed in the crash.
Police said one of the vehicles was traveling westbound in the eastbound lanes when the crash happened.
The Beaver Valley Expressway eastbound between the Hopewell and Airport exits is expected to be closed for another hour.
Two cars have been involved in a serious crash on I-376 near Hopewell.
From Chopper 11, you could see two vehicles with very heavy front-end damage. One of them was facing the wrong way on the highway.
The Beaver Valley Expressway is closed eastbound between the Hopewell and Airport exits.
BREAKING NEWS: Beaver Valley Expressway CLOSED Eastbound between Hopewell and Airport Exits.— WPXI Traffic (@WPXITraffic) February 7, 2019
2 cars involved in serious crash on I-376 near Hopewellhttps://t.co/zEwiQgPczg pic.twitter.com/eUnVUrFWKy
