Carson Daly made the announcement Friday morning on the "Today" show. Daly said Gwen Stefani will return for season 17 in Levine's chair.
You can now customize your WPXI News App to receive alerts to entertainment news.
CLICK HERE to find out how
The Maroon 5 frontman wrote a length Instagram post Friday, saying the Emmy-winning show "went on to be a life shaping experience that will be close to my heart forever."
After 16 seasons, @adamlevine has decided to leave @NBCTheVoice and @gwenstefani will take his place in the chair for season 17! pic.twitter.com/dpsb0qhqZu— TODAY (@TODAYshow) May 24, 2019
Levine was part of the original lineup of "The Voice" when it launched in 2011, along with Christina Aguilera, Blake Shelton and CeeLo Green.
Aguilera and Green have taken breaks from the show, allowing stars like Pharrell Williams, Kelly Clarkson and John Legend to sit in their chairs. Shelton has never left the show.
TRENDING NOW:
- Woman shows up at hospital after being shot, nearby community center shot up
- Recall alert: Aldi's Bakers Corner all-purpose flour recalled due to potential E. coli
- Channel 11 uncovers new details about alleged corruption in Aliquippa Police Department
- VIDEO: 11 things to do in Pittsburgh this weekend (5/24-5/26)
- DOWNLOAD the Channel 11 News app for breaking news alerts
Copyright 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.
You're Almost Done!
Please confirm the information below before signing in.{* #socialRegistrationForm *} {* socialRegistration_displayName *} {* socialRegistration_emailAddress *}