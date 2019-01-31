0 Ariana Grande attempts to fix Japanese 'BBQ grill' tattoo, makes it worse

Ariana Grande got a tattoo in Japanese kanji symbols to celebrate the release of her new video and single “7 Rings,” but it got a little lost in translation.

BuzzFeed News reported that Grande revealed the tattoo, which was inked above the palm of her hand, on Tuesday. Although her video has the correct symbols for “7 Rings” -- “七つの指輪” -- the tattoo translates to something different.

Kotaku reported that the 七 symbol on Grande’s hand means “seven,” and the 輪 symbol means “hoop,” “circle,” “ring,” or “wheel,” but together, 七輪 means “small charcoal grill.”

CNN reported that Grande admitted in since-deleted tweets that some symbols were missed in her tattoo.

“Indeed, I left out ‘つの指’ which should have gone in between. It hurt like (expletive) n still looks tight. I wouldn't have lasted one more symbol lmao,” she wrote. “But this spot also peels a ton and won't last so if I miss it enough I'll suffer thru the whole thing next time.”

The jokes and criticism seemed to nudge Grande to change her tattoo days later. The singer posted on an Instagram Story on Thursday that she had fixed the tattoo with the help of her tutor.

"Slightly better. Thanks to my tutor for helping me fix and to @kanenavasard for being a legend. And to my doctor for the lidocaine shots (no joke). Rip tiny charcoal grill. Miss you man. I actually really liked u,” she captioned the post.

But the translation is still incorrect, in part because the symbols are on different lines.

“Why... how... now Ariana’s tattoo reads ‘Japanese BBQ finger,’” BuzzFeed Japan News reporter Eimi Yamamitsu tweeted.

Why... how... now Ariana’s tattoo reads “Japanese BBQ finger” 💅 pic.twitter.com/zC2LxSKJtI — Eimi Yamamitsu | 山光瑛美 (@eimiyamamitsu) January 31, 2019

It may be best for Grande to let the tattoo fade completely this time.

