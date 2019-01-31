Deputies: South Carolina woman poured water on sleeping baby as 'payback'

SUMTER COUNTY, S.C. - A South Carolina woman is accused of cruelty to children after a video and several images posted on social media showed the woman pouring bottled water on her sleeping 9-month-old daughter’s face, WIS reported.
Caitlin Alyse Hardy, 33, was arrested by Sumter County sheriff’s deputies Wednesday, the television station reported.
TRENDING NOW:
According to a news release, Hardy posted the incident on Facebook on Saturday and wrote that she poured water on the child as payback for waking her up during the night, the Greenville News reported.
WIS reported that screenshots of the post circulating online read “Payback for waking me up all kinda times of da night.”
"After being poured with water the second time, the infant woke up coughing," the newspaper reported, citing a release from the sheriff's office.
“The charge against this defendant will be prosecuted to the full extent of the law," Sumter County Sheriff Anthony Dennis told WIS.
© 2019 Cox Media Group.
You're Almost Done!
Please confirm the information below before signing in.{* #socialRegistrationForm *} {* socialRegistration_displayName *} {* socialRegistration_emailAddress *}