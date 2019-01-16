0 ‘Cash me ousside girl' is cashing in with $900,000 beauty deal, report says

The “cash me ousside girl” of “Dr. Phil Show” fame, Danielle Bregoli, has landed a beauty endorsement contract worth $900,000, according to news reports.

Citing sources close to Bregoli, 15, the tabloid celebrity site TMZ reported that the Florida teenager signed a six-month contract with CopyCat Beauty to appear in makeup ads and to use the company’s brands in social media posts and music videos. She’s also reportedly expected to earn a percentage of sales.

Bregoli, also known as Bhad Bhabie, could get an extension on the contract worth even more, depending on sales, according to TMZ.

The teenager and budding rap artist also reportedly signed a deal with SnapChat and made money with a 25-city tour promoting her music.

The troubled teen first caught the national spotlight with her catchphrase, “Cash me ousside. How bow dah?” on the “Dr. Phil Show” when she and her mother made an appearance for a segment on how to handle unruly children.

Since her appearance on the show in September 2016, Bregoli has had several run-ins with the law and is on probation in Florida until she’s 19. She also started a music career and now goes by the rap name Bhad Bhabie.

Bhad Bhabie (2nd R) poses with festivalgoers backstage during Day 2 of the Billboard Hot 100 Festival 2018 at Northwell Health at Jones Beach Theater on August 19, 2018 in Wantagh, New York. (Theo Wargo/Getty Images for Billboard)

