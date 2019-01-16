Michael Strahan offers Clemson Tigers 'proper meal' after President Trump's dinner

NEW YORK - Just a day after the Clemson Tigers dined on fast food at the White House, former NFL star and "Good Morning America" host Michael Strahan offered to give the college football champs a "proper meal."
"I would like to invite the Clemson Tiger football team here for a great meal," Strahan said during Tuesday's broadcast. "Come out here, everybody. Whoever can make it, we'll hook you up with lobster. ... Whatever you want, we're gonna take care of you."
Co-host Sara Haines suggested they add caviar to the menu.
"Per egg is a lot of money," she said. "Are you paying? We don't have a lot of money."
"It's out of my pocket," Strahan replied. "I've got you guys."
ATTENTION @ClemsonFB: @michaelstrahan has a very important announcement for you! Should we expect to see you in Times Square for lobster AND caviar soon?#QTNA #GMADay https://t.co/W1vUNMab63 pic.twitter.com/fwPlNxERyb— Good Morning America (@GMA) January 15, 2019
Earlier that morning, President Donald Trump tweeted that he served the football team fast food "because of the shutdown" and personally paid for the spread.
Here’s a video I shot of President Trump showing off his 300 hamburgers. pic.twitter.com/P06S6I5w07— Hunter Walker (@hunterw) January 14, 2019
