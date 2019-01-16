  • Michael Strahan offers Clemson Tigers 'proper meal' after President Trump's dinner

    NEW YORK - Just a day after the Clemson Tigers dined on fast food at the White House, former NFL star and "Good Morning America" host Michael Strahan offered to give the college football champs a "proper meal."

    "I would like to invite the Clemson Tiger football team here for a great meal," Strahan said during Tuesday's broadcast. "Come out here, everybody. Whoever can make it, we'll hook you up with lobster. ... Whatever you want, we're gonna take care of you."

    Co-host Sara Haines suggested they add caviar to the menu.

    "Per egg is a lot of money," she said. "Are you paying? We don't have a lot of money."

    "It's out of my pocket," Strahan replied. "I've got you guys." 

    Earlier that morning, President Donald Trump tweeted that he served the football team fast food "because of the shutdown" and personally paid for the spread.

     

