Enter the "Don't Miss the Bus" Random Drawing sponsored by Vitalant

PITTSBURGH - Help save three lives and get a chance to meet a Steelers Hall of Famer! Sounds like a win-win situation.
Enter our 'Don't Miss the Bus' Random Drawing which is sponsored by Vitalant.
Here's how it works: Anyone who donates blood at a Vitalant Pittsburgh Donation Center or at any Vitalant Blood Drive in the Pittsburgh area and mentions "Jerome" to any of the Vitalant staff will be entered to win the chance for them and a guest to visit WPXI-TV Studios for a taping of the Jerome Bettis Show. You can also enter HERE.
Drawings will be held every week for 8 weeks starting on October 8th.
CLICK HERE for complete rules.
Blood donation is not necessary to enter or win. Blood donation will not increase your chances of winning.
