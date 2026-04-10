Pennsylvania State Police corporal pleads guilty to using work computer to create AI-generated porn

MONTGOMERY COUNTY, Pa. — A Pennsylvania State corporal has pleaded guilty to several charges, including using his work computer to create AI-generated pornography.

Stephen M. Kamnik, 39, pleaded guilty Wednesday in court to 15 charges in all, nine felonies and six misdemeanors. He also pleaded guilty to using secured law enforcement and Commonwealth databases for personal reasons and for possessing child sexual abuse material.

“This defendant pleaded guilty to the full scope of conduct outlined in charging documents — and in regards to all in-person victims,” Attorney General Dave Sunday said. “These crimes stain the great work being done by law enforcement every day in communities across the Commonwealth.”

According to the authorities, Kamnik created some of the material at the state police Montgomery County barracks on Commonwealth-owned devices. He allegedly misused Commonwealth computers for years for his “own personal sexual gratification,” including the creation of AI-generated porn.

Kamnik also filmed numerous females, including while on duty, and repeatedly entered the women’s locker room at the barracks and took photos, the investigation showed.

The AG said his cellphone and an external hard drive revealed evidence that he also used a secure database to obtain hundreds of photos of females.

Investigators said among the materials was an unlawfully recorded video of a district judge during a court proceeding, which Kamnik also allegedly edited for “apparent lewd purposes.”

In January 2025, Kamnik was also found in possession of a stolen .22 caliber gun during a search of his vehicle, authorities said.

Kamnik is currently suspended without pay.

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