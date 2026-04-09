Former local chief accused of stealing from fire department now charged with theft from cemetery

HEMPFIELD TOWNSHIP, Pa. — A former local fire chief, who was accused of stealing from the department, is facing new theft charges.

Matthew White was charged with theft by unlawful taking after police say he stole at least $178,000 from the South Greensburg since 2023.

On Wednesday, Hempfield Township police filed a new theft by unlawful taking charge against White.

According to the criminal complaint, White also served as the superintendent of the St. Clair Cemetery Association, and he’d lived on the grounds for about 10 years.

White was reportedly in charge of payroll, groundskeeping, meeting with potential clients and overseeing employees.

Police say an audit was started for the cemetery association in early 2026 after more than $251,000 in unpaid tax withholdings were discovered.

Auditors discovered that checks were made out to White for more and were later deleted from the accounting system.

Police claim that White overpaid himself more than he was due for his salary and commission between 2022 and 2025. The total amount White allegedly stole from the cemetery association is more than $290,500.

White was arrested in South Carolina back in February on the original theft charge. He remains in the Westmoreland County Prison and has been unable to post bail, which is set at $100,000.

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