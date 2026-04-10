‘Pretty brutal’ Video of beating on Route 28 leads to state police investigation

A beatdown in broad daylight along a busy highway.

A shocking video circulating on social media shows a fight on Route 28 North near the Harmar exit.

Right now, it’s unclear what led up to it.

Video shows two men apparently arguing just off the left lane of traffic. One man, dressed in black, then hits the other, dressed in gray.

The man in gray falls down, but punches continue to be thrown. One connects with his face, and the man’s head appears to bang against the pavement. At this point, the fight is in the left lane.

The ordeal lasted about 20 seconds total.

We showed the video to a number of people. It was the first time each of them had seen it.

“You don’t know what verbal abuse went on before the physical abuse. I’m not going to judge,” a woman named Joanne said. “It’s a different world. It’s a different world is all I can say.”

She also called the fight “pretty brutal.”

“They shouldn’t be on the road. They shouldn’t be on the road fighting like that,” one man said.

Pennsylvania State Police are investigating the incident. They tell Channel 11 that at least one of the men, if not both, will likely be charged.

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