Weekday Payday: You could win $1,000

PITTSBURGH — The Weekday Payday Contest starts Monday, April 28 and goes through Friday, May 9 with your chance to win $1,000 every day.

Here’s how you could win:

Watch WPXI weekdays Monday, April 28 through Friday, May 9 at 5am, 6am, 5pm and 6pm

We’ll announce a keyword in each of these contest hours

You have until 59 minutes past hour to enter the keyword on the form below (until at 5:59am, 6:59am, 5:59pm and 6:59pm)

One daily nationwide viewer will get paid $1,000

*NO PURCH. NEC.4/28/25–5/9/25. Open to legal PA res., 18+. To enter: (i) watch WPXI weekdays at 5:00 a.m., 6:00 a.m., 5:00 p.m., or 6:00 p.m. for daily codeword; and (ii) visit wpxi.com/contests to submit codeword and complete entry form. Odds vary. Limit: 1 entry/codeword/day. Add’l info and Official Rules: wpxi.com/fp/cmg-tv-multimarket-weekday-payday-official-rules/. Sponsor: Miami Valley Broadcasting Corporation, 1160 Dublin Road, Suite 400, Columbus, OH 43215.

