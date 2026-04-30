Albert Gallatin School Board votes to eliminate nearly 30 positions to close budget gap

GEORGES TOWNSHIP, Pa. — The Albert Gallatin School Board voted Wednesday to eliminate nearly 30 positions across the district as it works to close a multimillion-dollar budget gap.

Superintendent Christopher Pegg said the cuts are expected to save about $3 million and help address a projected deficit of more than $6 million for the upcoming school year.

He said declining enrollment has played a major role in the district’s financial challenges.

“We’ve been struggling for years with a continued declining enrollment,” Pegg said.

According to the district, enrollment has dropped by at least 1,000 students over the past decade.

The plan calls for eliminating 26 positions, including elementary teachers, middle school math and English teachers, a high school math teacher and a learning support position, as well as support staff such as hall monitors and tutors.

Pegg said the cuts, along with a potential tax increase, would allow the district to balance its budget.

He acknowledged class sizes could increase slightly but said they would not exceed 35 students per class.

“That’s why it’s necessary to trim the budget and cut expenses,” Pegg said.

Dozens of parents attended Wednesday’s meeting, many raising concerns about the impact on students.

“Obviously, if we double the class sizes, the kids are going to get less attention from the teachers,” said parent Katie Helwig.

Helwig said she believes cuts should not affect elementary schools.

“Ultimately, if they have to furlough teachers, I think they should look at the higher grade levels. Elementary is the foundation of learning, so I think they’re going to be more affected,” she said.

Another speaker warned of long-term consequences.

“The true costs of these cuts will be measured in diminished student outcomes, lower graduation rates,” the speaker said.

The district will now begin the furlough process.

The school board is scheduled to meet again on Wednesday, May 20.

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