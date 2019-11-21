PITTSBURGH - Nearly two-dozen Carnegie Mellon University faculty and alumni received nominations for the 2020 Grammy Awards.
Among the nominees is Wexford-native Dan Smyers -- half of the country duo Dan + Shay, which is nominated twice for the song “Speechless” in the categories of Best Country Duo/Group Performance and Best Country Song.
Smyers graduated in 2010 from CMU’s Tepper School of Business with a bachelor's degree in finance, according to the university.
Smyers is among three alumni who were nominated for the Grammy Awards, according to CMU. Twenty faculty members of the Carnegie Mellon School of Music also received nominations, as they are members of the Pittsburgh Symphony Orchestra and participated in its recording of “Bruckner Symphony No. 9,” which is up for Best Orchestral Performance.
