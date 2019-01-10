  • Florida Georgia Line coming to Pittsburgh, bringing Dan + Shay

    PITTSBURGH - Florida Georgia Line is bringing Dan + Shay to Pittsburgh with their “Can’t Say I Ain’t Country Tour.”

    FGL’s 2019 tour will stop at KeyBank Pavilion on Aug. 2.

    Dan Smyers of Dan + Shay is a native of Wexford.

    In addition to Dan + Shay, Morgan Wallen will join FGL on all dates. Special guests Hardy and Canaan Smith will appear at select stops.

    Fans can purchase tickets beginning Jan. 25 for select cities as part of Live Nation’s Country Megaticket. Additional dates and individual ticket sale information will come out in coming weeks.

