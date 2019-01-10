An Ohio company is recalling nearly 2,000 pounds of raw pork sausage products that may be contaminated with rubber, the USDA announced Wednesday.
The products fall under the Daisyfield brand and were distributed by J. H. Routh Packing Co., in Sandusky, Ohio. The products were shipped to Ohio, Kentucky and Pennsylvania, before the problem was discovered on Jan. 7, 2019.
There have been no confirmed reports of illnesses or reactions to the product, but as a precaution customers are being asked to return or throw away the products.
The raw ground pork bulk and link sausage items were produced from Jan. 1 through 4, 2019. The following products are subject to recall:
- 5-lb. plastic packages containing loose, bulk “Daisyfield Brand FRESH PORK SAUSAGE” with production dates “010119” or “010219” or “010319” or “010419” on the label.
- 5-lb. paper-lined cardboard packages containing large link “Daisyfield Brand FRESH PORK SAUSAGE” with production dates “010119” or “010219” or “010319” or “010419” on the label.
- 5-lb. paper-lined cardboard packages containing country-style rope “Daisyfield Brand FRESH PORK SAUSAGE” with production dates “010119” or “010219” or “010319” or “010419” on the label.
- 5-lb. paper-lined cardboard packages containing small, breakfast-style link “Daisyfield Brand FRESH PORK SAUSAGE” with production dates “010119” or “010219” or “010319” or “010419” on the label.
- 5-lb. plastic packages containing loose, bulk “Daisyfield Brand ITALIAN SAUSAGE” with production dates “010119” or “010219” or “010319” or “010419” on the label.
- 5-lb. paper-lined cardboard packages containing large link “Daisyfield Brand ITALIAN SAUSAGE” links with production dates “010119” or “010219” or “010319” or “010419” on the label.
- 5-lb. paper-lined cardboard packages containing country-style rope “Daisyfield Brand ITALIAN SAUSAGE” links with production dates “010119” or “010219” or “010319” or “010419” on the label.
The products subject to recall bear establishment number “EST. 818” inside the USDA mark of inspection. These items were shipped to retail locations in Kentucky, Ohio and Pennsylvania.
© 2019 Cox Media Group.
You're Almost Done!
Please confirm the information below before signing in.{* #socialRegistrationForm *} {* socialRegistration_displayName *} {* socialRegistration_emailAddress *}