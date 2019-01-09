PITTSBURGH - Channel 11 has confirmed a massive break in a cold case that dates back nearly 20 years, involving a kidnapping and sexual assault in western Pennsylvania.
Back in 1999, a young girl was snatched off the street in Somerset County, before being dropped off hours later on a small road in Fayette County, near the Maryland border.
The kidnapping and sexual assault led to fear across the region for weeks.
No arrests were ever made.
On Wednesday, Channel 11 confirmed with law enforcement sources that charges were recently filed in Somerset County in that case against Timothy David Nelson, Jr. The 23 charges against him include kidnapping, rape and indecent assault.
Nelson, Jr. was arrested in Allegany County, Maryland.
