PITTSBURGH - Fall is almost here, and that means Halloween! For many people, celebrating means checking out haunted attractions in the days and weeks leading up to it. Here are 11 Haunted Houses we found in the Pittsburgh area:

Demon House

417 Coyle Curtain Road

Monongahela, PA 15063

Demon House is open Friday, Saturday and Sunday nights from Sept. 6 through Nov. 3. General admission tickets are $20 and give you access to all the of Demon House grounds and attractions.

Haunted Hills Hayride

500 Mosside Boulevard

North Versailles, PA 15137

The Haunted Hills Hayride is open from 7 p.m. to 11 p.m. on Fridays and Saturdays Sept. 20 through Nov. 2. It is also open Sundays in October from 7 p.m. to 10 p.m. Select weekdays are also available. CLICK HERE for pricing.

Hundred Acres Manor

1 Hundred Acre Drive

Bethel Park, PA 15102

Hundred Acres Manor is open Fridays, Saturdays and Sundays Sept. 6. through Nov. 3. It is also open Wednesdays and Thursdays throughout October, and Mondays and Tuesdays the last two weeks in October. CLICK HERE for hours and HERE for ticket prices.

Haunted Hills Estate

236 Rolling Hills Estate Road

Uniontown, PA 15401

Haunted Hills Estate is open Fridays and Saturdays Sept. 13 through Nov. 9. It is also open Sundays in October. CLICK HERE for hours and HERE for ticket prices.

ScareHouse: The Scream District

2420 Penn Avenue

Pittsburgh, PA 15222

Operating hours will be announced soon, according to the haunted house's website.

Scary Harry’s Haunted Trail

1703 Pierce Road

Homer City, PA 15748

Scary Harry's is open Saturdays Sept. 28 through Nov. 2. It is also open Fridays Oct. 4 through Nov. 1, as well as Sunday, Oct. 20, and Sunday, Oct. 27. CLICK HERE for hours.

Phantom Fright Nights at Kennywood

4800 Kennywood Boulevard

West Mifflin, PA 15122

Phantom Fright Nights will be held Fridays and Saturdays Sept. 27 through Oct. 26 from 6 p.m. to 12 a.m., as well as Sunday, Oct. 13, and Sunday, Oct. 27, from 6 p.m. to 11 p.m. CLICK HERE for ticket prices.

Trail of Terror

Carnegie Park, Forsyth Road

Carnegie

The Trail of Terror is open from 7 p.m. to 10 p.m. on Oct. 11, 12, 18, 19, 25 and 26.

Castle Blood

100 Schoonmaker Avenue

Monessen, PA 15062

Castle Blood is open Fridays, Saturdays and Sundays Oct. 4 through Oct. 27. It is also open on Halloween, Thursday, Oct. 31. The ticket booth is open from 7 p.m. to 11 p.m. on Fridays and Saturdays and 7 p.m. to 9 p.m. on Sundays.

Zombies of the Corn

Freedom

Zombies of the Corn is open Saturdays and Sundays Sept. 28 through Nov. 2. It is also open on the following Fridays: Oct. 18, Oct. 25 and Nov. 1.

Eerie Acres Farm

386 Eagle Mill Road

Butler, PA 16001

Eerie Acres Farm is open Sept. 28 and Fridays and Saturdays in October. Hours are from 7 p.m. to 11 p.m.

Crawford School of Terror

125 North 7th Street

Connellsville, PA 15425

Crawford School of Terror is open Fridays and Saturdays Sept. 27 through Nov. 2. It is also open Sundays Oct. 20 and Oct. 27, as well as Halloween, Thursday, Oct. 31. Hours are 7 p.m. to 11 p.m., except on Sundays, when the haunted house is open 7 p.m. to 9:30 p.m.

