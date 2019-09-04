  • Haunted houses to visit in the Pittsburgh area

    PITTSBURGH - Fall is almost here, and that means Halloween! For many people, celebrating means checking out haunted attractions in the days and weeks leading up to it. Here are 11 Haunted Houses we found in the Pittsburgh area: 

    Demon House

    417 Coyle Curtain Road
    Monongahela, PA 15063

    Demon House is open Friday, Saturday and Sunday nights from Sept. 6 through Nov. 3. General admission tickets are $20 and give you access to all the of Demon House grounds and attractions. 

    Haunted Hills Hayride
    500 Mosside Boulevard
    North Versailles, PA 15137

    The Haunted Hills Hayride is open from 7 p.m. to 11 p.m. on Fridays and Saturdays Sept. 20 through Nov. 2. It is also open Sundays in October from 7 p.m. to 10 p.m. Select weekdays are also available. CLICK HERE for pricing.

    Hundred Acres Manor
    1 Hundred Acre Drive
    Bethel Park, PA 15102

    Hundred Acres Manor is open Fridays, Saturdays and Sundays Sept. 6. through Nov. 3. It is also open Wednesdays and Thursdays throughout October, and Mondays and Tuesdays the last two weeks in October. CLICK HERE for hours and HERE for ticket prices.

    Haunted Hills Estate
    236 Rolling Hills Estate Road
    Uniontown, PA 15401

    Haunted Hills Estate is open Fridays and Saturdays Sept. 13 through Nov. 9. It is also open Sundays in October. CLICK HERE for hours and HERE for ticket prices.

    ScareHouse: The Scream District
    2420 Penn Avenue
    Pittsburgh, PA 15222

    Operating hours will be announced soon, according to the haunted house's website.

    Scary Harry’s Haunted Trail
    1703 Pierce Road
    Homer City, PA 15748

    Scary Harry's is open Saturdays Sept. 28 through Nov. 2. It is also open Fridays Oct. 4 through Nov. 1, as well as Sunday, Oct. 20, and Sunday, Oct. 27. CLICK HERE for hours.

    Phantom Fright Nights at Kennywood
    4800 Kennywood Boulevard
    West Mifflin, PA 15122

    Phantom Fright Nights will be held Fridays and Saturdays Sept. 27 through Oct. 26 from 6 p.m. to 12 a.m., as well as Sunday, Oct. 13, and Sunday, Oct. 27, from 6 p.m. to 11 p.m. CLICK HERE for ticket prices.

    Trail of Terror
    Carnegie Park, Forsyth Road
    Carnegie

    The Trail of Terror is open from 7 p.m. to 10 p.m. on Oct. 11, 12, 18, 19, 25 and 26.

    Castle Blood
    100 Schoonmaker Avenue
    Monessen, PA 15062

    Castle Blood is open Fridays, Saturdays and Sundays Oct. 4 through Oct. 27. It is also open on Halloween, Thursday, Oct. 31. The ticket booth is open from 7 p.m. to 11 p.m. on Fridays and Saturdays and 7 p.m. to 9 p.m. on Sundays.

    Zombies of the Corn
    Freedom

    Zombies of the Corn is open Saturdays and Sundays Sept. 28 through Nov. 2. It is also open on the following Fridays: Oct. 18, Oct. 25 and Nov. 1.

    Eerie Acres Farm
    386 Eagle Mill Road
    Butler, PA 16001

    Eerie Acres Farm is open Sept. 28 and Fridays and Saturdays in October. Hours are from 7 p.m. to 11 p.m.

    Crawford School of Terror
    125 North 7th Street
    Connellsville, PA 15425

    Crawford School of Terror is open Fridays and Saturdays Sept. 27 through Nov. 2. It is also open Sundays Oct. 20 and Oct. 27, as well as Halloween, Thursday, Oct. 31. Hours are 7 p.m. to 11 p.m., except on Sundays, when the haunted house is open 7 p.m. to 9:30 p.m.

     

