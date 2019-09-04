PITTSBURGH - Fall is almost here, and that means Halloween! For many people, celebrating means checking out haunted attractions in the days and weeks leading up to it. Here are 11 Haunted Houses we found in the Pittsburgh area:
417 Coyle Curtain Road
Monongahela, PA 15063
Demon House is open Friday, Saturday and Sunday nights from Sept. 6 through Nov. 3. General admission tickets are $20 and give you access to all the of Demon House grounds and attractions.
Haunted Hills Hayride
500 Mosside Boulevard
North Versailles, PA 15137
The Haunted Hills Hayride is open from 7 p.m. to 11 p.m. on Fridays and Saturdays Sept. 20 through Nov. 2. It is also open Sundays in October from 7 p.m. to 10 p.m. Select weekdays are also available. CLICK HERE for pricing.
Hundred Acres Manor
1 Hundred Acre Drive
Bethel Park, PA 15102
Hundred Acres Manor is open Fridays, Saturdays and Sundays Sept. 6. through Nov. 3. It is also open Wednesdays and Thursdays throughout October, and Mondays and Tuesdays the last two weeks in October. CLICK HERE for hours and HERE for ticket prices.
Haunted Hills Estate
236 Rolling Hills Estate Road
Uniontown, PA 15401
Haunted Hills Estate is open Fridays and Saturdays Sept. 13 through Nov. 9. It is also open Sundays in October. CLICK HERE for hours and HERE for ticket prices.
ScareHouse: The Scream District
2420 Penn Avenue
Pittsburgh, PA 15222
Operating hours will be announced soon, according to the haunted house's website.
>> RELATED STORY: Pittsburgh’s 'ScareHouse' announces pulse-pounding new attraction
Scary Harry’s Haunted Trail
1703 Pierce Road
Homer City, PA 15748
Scary Harry's is open Saturdays Sept. 28 through Nov. 2. It is also open Fridays Oct. 4 through Nov. 1, as well as Sunday, Oct. 20, and Sunday, Oct. 27. CLICK HERE for hours.
Phantom Fright Nights at Kennywood
4800 Kennywood Boulevard
West Mifflin, PA 15122
Phantom Fright Nights will be held Fridays and Saturdays Sept. 27 through Oct. 26 from 6 p.m. to 12 a.m., as well as Sunday, Oct. 13, and Sunday, Oct. 27, from 6 p.m. to 11 p.m. CLICK HERE for ticket prices.
Trail of Terror
Carnegie Park, Forsyth Road
Carnegie
The Trail of Terror is open from 7 p.m. to 10 p.m. on Oct. 11, 12, 18, 19, 25 and 26.
Castle Blood
100 Schoonmaker Avenue
Monessen, PA 15062
Castle Blood is open Fridays, Saturdays and Sundays Oct. 4 through Oct. 27. It is also open on Halloween, Thursday, Oct. 31. The ticket booth is open from 7 p.m. to 11 p.m. on Fridays and Saturdays and 7 p.m. to 9 p.m. on Sundays.
Zombies of the Corn
Freedom
Zombies of the Corn is open Saturdays and Sundays Sept. 28 through Nov. 2. It is also open on the following Fridays: Oct. 18, Oct. 25 and Nov. 1.
Eerie Acres Farm
386 Eagle Mill Road
Butler, PA 16001
Eerie Acres Farm is open Sept. 28 and Fridays and Saturdays in October. Hours are from 7 p.m. to 11 p.m.
Crawford School of Terror
125 North 7th Street
Connellsville, PA 15425
Crawford School of Terror is open Fridays and Saturdays Sept. 27 through Nov. 2. It is also open Sundays Oct. 20 and Oct. 27, as well as Halloween, Thursday, Oct. 31. Hours are 7 p.m. to 11 p.m., except on Sundays, when the haunted house is open 7 p.m. to 9:30 p.m.
© 2019 Cox Media Group.
You're Almost Done!
Please confirm the information below before signing in.{* #socialRegistrationForm *} {* socialRegistration_displayName *} {* socialRegistration_emailAddress *}