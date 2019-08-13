Pittsburgh's 'ScareHouse' announces pulse-pounding new attraction

It is never too early to start thinking about Halloween, and Pittsburgh's ScareHouse is wasting no time to get people in the Halloween spirit.
Tuesday, Pittsburgh's iconic ScareHouse announced its brand-new attraction, The Scream District that is heading the Steel City for the 2019 season while their main attraction undergoes renovations.
This scream-themed attraction will fittingly be located in Pittsburgh's Strip District and feature two separate experiences.
The first will encompass their chillingly intense haunted house, "The Basement." In addition to this, The Scream District will feature an escape room called "Stalked By a Killer," that gives guests 60 minutes to outwit their captor and find a way out.
The opening date is still to be announced, but tickets will start at $43 for a double ticket and $32 for a single admission. Tickets for the "Stalked by a Killer" escape room start at $27.
If the haunted attraction isn't enough -- The Halloween pop-up bar, Zombie Den, presented by ScareHouse, will be returning to the Original Oyster House, as well.
For more will be available at www.ScreamDistrict.com.
© 2019 Cox Media Group.
You're Almost Done!
Please confirm the information below before signing in.{* #socialRegistrationForm *} {* socialRegistration_displayName *} {* socialRegistration_emailAddress *}