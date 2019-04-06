  • Jonas Brothers surprise Penn State bar with performance

    Updated:

    STATE COLLEGE, Pa. - The Jonas Brothers surprised a bar full of Penn State fans with a performance Friday night in State College.

    The band, which recently released some new music, played at Champs Downtown.

    Related Headlines

    “WE ARE PENN STATE. Thanks for letting us stop by and play a few songs tonight @ChampsPennState!” the band tweeted after the show.

    Penn State football coach James Franklin got on stage at one point, presenting Nick, Joe and Kevin with jerseys.

    You can now customize your WPXI News App to receive alerts to entertainment news. CLICK HERE to find out how.

    TRENDING NOW:

     

    © 2019 Cox Media Group.

    Next Up:

Trending - Most Read Stories