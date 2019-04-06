STATE COLLEGE, Pa. - The Jonas Brothers surprised a bar full of Penn State fans with a performance Friday night in State College.
The band, which recently released some new music, played at Champs Downtown.
“WE ARE PENN STATE. Thanks for letting us stop by and play a few songs tonight @ChampsPennState!” the band tweeted after the show.
WE ARE PENN STATE 😎 Thanks for letting us stop by and play a few songs tonight @ChampsPennState! pic.twitter.com/i8Mn1Fizlj— Jonas Brothers (@jonasbrothers) April 6, 2019
Penn State football coach James Franklin got on stage at one point, presenting Nick, Joe and Kevin with jerseys.
Pretty 🆒 Friday night in Happy Valley, If you ask us. 😏@jonasbrothers x @coachjfranklin #WeAre pic.twitter.com/Qirc9Wk78g— Penn State Football (@PennStateFball) April 6, 2019
The guys rocked Happy Valley tonight! See you at the White Out!#WeAre pic.twitter.com/kvID2x8Bo5— James Franklin (@coachjfranklin) April 6, 2019
