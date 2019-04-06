  • 1 driver killed, another injured in wrong-way crash on I-79

    Updated:

    WASHINGTON, Pa. - A driver was killed early Saturday morning in a wrong-way crash on Interstate 79 in Washington County, police said.

    Investigators said the driver who died was traveling northbound in the southbound lanes. The driver’s car collided head-on with an SUV.

    The driver of the SUV suffered injuries, police said. The extent of the injuries was not immediately available.

