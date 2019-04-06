WASHINGTON, Pa. - A driver was killed early Saturday morning in a wrong-way crash on Interstate 79 in Washington County, police said.
Investigators said the driver who died was traveling northbound in the southbound lanes. The driver’s car collided head-on with an SUV.
The driver of the SUV suffered injuries, police said. The extent of the injuries was not immediately available.
You can now customize your WPXI News App to receive alerts to Washington County news. CLICK HERE to find out how.
TRENDING NOW:
- Woman attacked, robbed outside McCandless restaurant
- 150 Kay, Zales, Jared’s jewelry stores expected to close
- Dangerous plant that causes blindness, 3rd degree burns found in multiple states including Pa., officials say
- VIDEO: Runaway dog takes train across Ireland
- DOWNLOAD the Channel 11 News app for breaking news alerts
© 2019 Cox Media Group.
You're Almost Done!
Please confirm the information below before signing in.{* #socialRegistrationForm *} {* socialRegistration_displayName *} {* socialRegistration_emailAddress *}